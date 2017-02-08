Snow expected to push across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Snow is expected to move across Pennsylvania, replacing mild temperatures that could break records. Indiana County is under a winter weather advisory.

The advisory begins at 7 p.m. NWS predicts 4 to 6 inches snow to fall by 7 p.m. Thursday, most of it this evening and overnight. Forecasters are warning of snow-covered roads and hazardous travel.

Other parts of the state could see more snow.



A winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday for Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties. It covers Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties from midnight.



Forecasters say the rain will give way to snow, which could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour before tapering off in the afternoon.



Accumulations range from 5 to 10 inches.



Driving is expected to be dangerous before dawn and during the morning commute.



The heavy snow will pose a threat to tree limbs and power lines.