So, what is Oktoberfest-style beer?

Many breweries release an Oktoberfest style of beer with the onset of autumn in September. But where does the style come from?

Erich Walls, of Levity Brewing Company in White Township, said the lager is fermented cool and conditioned cold, which slows down the chemistry of yeast metabolism.

“The result is flavors (are) much cleaner and less complex,” Walls said.

The Oktoberfest style was originated by Anton Dreher, a Viennese brewer who studied beer in Germany, England and Scotland, eventually combining English techniques into German beer and developing the bottom-fermented beer, or Schwechater Lagerbier, at his family-owned brewery.

Oktoberfest is actually a style called Marzen, from the German word for March, and Walls said that term is traditionally

applied to a beer brewed in late spring to use up the last of the previous fall’s hops and malt.

Bavarian authorities forbade the brewing of beer during summer months in order to prevent contamination.

In 19th-century Europe, ice was still available at that time of year and the cold conditions allowed for cooler fermentation, which is the crucial piece of the Marzen style.

Peter Broad, an Indiana Oktoberfest organizer and homebrewer himself, said the Oktoberfest style has changed over the years. It used to be closer to a Dunkel, which is an umbrella term for dark and smooth beers popular in Germany.

At the original Oktoberfest celebration that’s still held each year, only breweries within the Munich city limits can legally brew a real Oktoberfest style. The German Purity Law may conjure up images of chaste maidens but it actually refers to the governance of ingredients used in beer and who can brew the coppery-colored beers tourists have come to expect at Oktoberfest.

But in the U.S., there are no such laws governing beer. From microbrewers to giants like the Boston Beer Company (Sam Adams) and Great Lakes Brewing Company, Oktoberfest style can be found in taprooms and store shelves across the country.