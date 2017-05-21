Social service agencies list programs

Information for this column is provided by the Indiana County Department of Human Service...

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• The Indiana County Department of Human Services and the United Way of Indiana County have partnered with PA 2-1-1 Southwest to bring a free Human Services Helpline to Indiana County. County residents are able to dial 211 and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week, who can connect them with human services help. Please share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, child care, and other health and human service resources. Go to www.pa211sw.org; www.uwindianacounty.org or www.humanservices-countyofindiana.org for more information.

• The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development will be offering a 55+HEPP (Home Efficiency Pilot Program) to provide home efficiency upgrades for homeowners age 55 and over in Indiana County. The intention of the program is to replace inoperable or nonexistent furnaces with new high-efficiency ones. The home’s building envelope will also be assessed for other energy savings upgrades such as insulation of attic and rim joists, storm and entry doors, windows and hot water tank replacement. For more information or eligibility requirements, or to receive an application and brochure, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872.

• Apply for a car seat loaner and get it properly fitted through the Car Seat Safety and Loaner Program. The program is held at and sponsored by the Citizens’ Ambulance Service and is by appointment only. Call (724) 349-5511.

• The Community Action Council Inc. at Chevy Chase is sponsoring the LOVEBOX program, which offers weekend love boxes to feed income-eligible children in need who may not be able to afford a meal during the weekend. One box will be distributed per household and may be picked up each Friday between 3 and 4 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call (724) 463-0674 or stop by the center at 640 N. Fifth Ave., White Township.

• The Indiana state police barracks will be offering free car seat checks on the third Wednesday of each month. All families must register ahead of time with Trooper Greenfield at (724) 357-1998. Do not show up at the barracks without registering in advance.

• Naloxone (Narcan) training is offered by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and can restore breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free naloxone by completing training with a staff member. Call to schedule an appointment in Indiana County at (724) 463-7860 or in Armstrong County at (724) 545-1614.

• The PA Department of Health is offering vaccines/immunizations by appointment only at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana, and the Blairsville Community Center, 101 E. North Ave., Blairsville. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (724) 357-2995. Free STD testing is offered at the Indiana location.

— The Immunization Clinic, for uninsured or underinsured children, will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30p.m. Monday at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana.

— Free STD Testing is available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana.

• The Southwestern PA Food Security Partnership (SNAP) works to provide people with the resources necessary to buy food with food stamps. For more information, contact Tabitha, Indiana County SNAP outreach coordinator, at (724) 549-8463.

• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is open to the public. Photo ID is required and appointments are encouraged but not mandatory. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.

• Aging Services Inc.’s APPRISE Program is a free health insurance counseling program designed to help all Pennsylvanians with Medicare. Counselors are trained staff and volunteers who can answer questions and provide objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.

• Aging Services Inc. runs a thrift shop from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at the Indiana Social Center, 1001 Oak St., Indiana. Donations of gently used clothing are accepted. Call (724) 465-2697 for more information.

• The Saltsburg Social Center holds a community breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday. Breakfast is open to the public and no reservations are needed. The cost is $2.50. For more information, call (724) 639-9055.

• The Chestnut Hills Social Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Old Route 22, Blairsville, hosts open acoustic jam sessions on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. If you can play an instrument, like to vocalize or simply enjoy listening to other people make music, this is for you. No reservations are needed and the public is invited. If you have questions, call (724) 459-5251.

• The Walk Works Program meets at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Indiana Social Center, 1001 Oak St., Indiana. Come join in on the fun while getting healthier with every step! For more information, call (724) 465-2697.

• Senior Employment Program is seeking people 55 and older who are interested in working for the elderly, performing minor home repairs and yard maintenance, and providing transportation to local and Pittsburgh area appointments. Those who need to hire someone to care for a loved one are also invited to reach out. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

• Elder Abuse Awareness Program; In Pennsylvania, elder abuse is defined as abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment. The signs of elder abuse may not always be easy to read. If someone you know needs help, call Aging Services Inc. at (724) 349-6190 24 hours a day. Reporters’ identities are never disclosed.

• A variety of free clothing for children and adults will be available at Christos Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon on generally the third Saturday of every other month at Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., Homer City. The next day will be May 20. For more information, call (724) 479-2695.

• Community Kitchen is looking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals. The kitchen is open from 4 to 6 p.m. the first, second and third Thursday of the month at Dixonville Wesleyan Church Social Hall, the second Thursday of the month at Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, and the third Thursday of the month at Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. To find out what is in need or for more information, call Cindy Briggs at (724) 397-9498 or visit sites.google.com/site/dwccommunitykitchen.

• Katie’s Closet provides a wide variety of free clothing for adults and children from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Zion Lutheran Church (upstairs) on the corner of Church and Sixth streets in Indiana.

• First United Methodist Church of Marion Center’s Clothing Closet provides free clothing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday in Marion Center. For more information, call (724)-397-5517.

• Free clothing will be available the last Saturday of the month at Jacksonville Presbyterian Church’s clothing closet in Kent. For more information, call (724) 726-8895 or (724) 479-8237.

• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by the Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is a free, gently used clothing closet that takes place from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of every other month.

• St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Blairsville is starting a Laundry Love Mission. The church has partnered with E&F Norge Laundry, 336 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Volunteers assist those who would benefit from assistance with clean linens or clothes for work, job interviews, church or school. The mission is to help people who are struggling financially by assisting with their laundry in situations where washing clothes presents both a logistical problem and a financial hardship. The program will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. the second Sunday of the month. For more information, call (603) 674-6329 or email kathy950@gmail.com.

• The Indiana County chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for donors. If you are 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. Minors must have parental permission. No appointment is necessary. Call (800) RED-CROSS for more information.

• Have a loved one struggling with addiction? Are they resistant to getting into treatment? Want to get them help but not sure how? If you are interested in family intervention services, The Open Door is now offering alcohol and other drug interventions. For more information about costs and setting up an appointment, please call (724) 465-2605.

COMING EVENTS

• Burrell Township Library’s 40th Year Anniversary Golf Tournament will be held Friday at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Course, Burrell Township. The event is a four-person scramble. Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. A buffet dinner begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $65 per golfer ($50 for Chestnut Ridge members) and $25 for the buffet only per person. For more information, contact Brenda Duplin at (724) 825-0655 or Camille Bartholow at BurrellTownshipLib@gmail.com.

• PA CareerLink is hosting a PREP (Prepared Renter Program) course from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the CareerLink Building, 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Developed by the Regional Housing Coordinators of the Self Determination Housing Project of PA and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, the PREP program educates first-time renters and refreshes those seeking to re-enter the rental world. Participants will learn about budget basics, how to prepare a folder of references and information to assist in filling out housing applications, develop an understanding of the language of a lease, how to be a good renter and tips for moving out. To register ahead of time or for more information, contact Christina Coleman at (724) 465-3872 or email her at tcoleman@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us.

MEETINGS

• The Safe Children Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Eat n Park, 2675 Oakland Avenue, White Township. For more information, contact Susan at susancchc@hotmail.com.

CLASSES

• AARP Driver Safety Program provides adults age 50 and older with a driving refresher class. Dates and times vary. For more information, call Excela Health at (877) 771-1234.

• A Baby-sitting Class, held at the American Red Cross, Indiana County headquarters, 610 Kolter Drive, will provide youths who are planning to baby-sit with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely and responsibly give care for children and infants, including learning to develop a baby-sitting business, keeping themselves and others safe and helping children behave. The recommended age for this course is 11 to 15. Call (800) 733-2767 or go to www.redcross.org for dates and time or to register.

• Childbirth Preparation is a four-part series is designed to prepare women at 32-36 weeks for giving birth. The class is offered from 6 to 9 p.m. four consecutive Tuesday evenings each month at Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Urgi Care Center, second floor, classrooms A and B. For information, call (724) 357-7075.

• Six classes to teach volunteers how to help in time of disaster are offered by the Indiana headquarters of the American Red Cross:

Disaster Services: An Overview teaches how the Red Cross fits in when there is a disaster and how you can help your community.

Disaster Health Services Orientation teaches participants to organize and administer a disaster at the local level and to initiate a larger operation.

Disaster Mental Health Services: An Overview helps participants learn how DMHS supports disaster relief workers and people affected by disasters.

Logistics – Disaster Preparedness Training is a study providing the support services for a disaster relief operation, including transportation, facilities and supplies.

Shelter Operations teaches the process of opening and properly managing a shelter through the American Red Cross.

Survey/Damage Assessment teaches how to make assessment of damage to homes and areas affected by disaster through American Red Cross.

For more information on any of these programs, call (724) 465-5678.

• “I Can Cope,” sponsored by the American Cancer Society and the Herbert L. Hanna Center for Oncology Care, is an educational series for cancer patients and their caregivers. Contact Kristen at (412) 919-1078 or email Kristen at Kristen.Hillebrand@cancer.org.

• “Look Good ... Feel Better” is a free program held in cooperation with the American Cancer Society to teach beauty techniques to female cancer patients in active treatment to help them combat the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. Dates and locations vary. Call (800) 227-2345 or (888) 227-5445 or visit www.cancer.org for more information.

• Managing Your Diabetes is held at Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7164.

• Preschool and Progressive Swim Classes are held in seven-week sessions at the Indiana County YMCA. Preschool is for children ages 6 months to 5 years, and progressive is for children 6 years and older. Enrollment is limited. Call (724) 463-9622.

• Water Exercise Classes are held at the Indiana County YMCA in seven-week sessions for individuals with joint problems and/or those who cannot exercise on land. Classes offered are arthritis, swimnastics and aqua aerobics. For more information, call (724) 463-9622.

FAMILY SUPPORT

• Alcoholics Anonymous. Local meetings are available. For more information, call the Laurel Highlands answering service at (814) 533-5907.

• Hillsdale Nursing and Rehabilitation sponsors an Alzheimer’s Support Group at 2 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Citizen’s Ambulance Station, Hillsdale. For more information, call (814) 743-6613.

• Breathe Pennsylvania, a support group for people with respiratory problems, meets at various dates and times at Healthy Lungs PA to help them understand their lungs and how to keep them healthy through education and support. For more information, call (800)220-1990.

• “Celebrate Recovery,” a recovery ministry based on biblical principles with a goal to let God work through individuals in providing his healing power through a Christ-centered 12-Step program, is held from 6:15 to 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Homer City United Methodist Church and based on need at the Blairsville Free United Methodist Church. For Blairsville, call Pastor Rudy at (724) 459-8181 for more information. For Homer City, call (724) 479-8682 or email PastorHAF@gmail.com or HarvestAnglican@gmail.com for more information. Participants share their experiences, strengths and hopes with each other. Celebrate Recovery provides a safe place for individuals to start dealing with their life’s hurts, hangups and habits, including codependency, chemical addiction, sexual addiction, eating disorders, anger issues, depression and/or loss. In Homer City, participants can pay $4.50 for an optional light meal and fellowship at 6:15 p.m. The large group meeting begins at 7 p.m., newcomers meeting and open share groups at 8 p.m. and a fellowship at 9 p.m. Child care is offered at no charge.

• Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team, for emergency services personnel such as ambulance crews, firefighters, law enforcement officers and any others who respond to critical incidents, meets every six weeks. By offering debriefing services, the team helps prevent the negative impact of acute stress on emergency workers and helps with the recovery process. For more information, call The Open Door at (877) 333-2470.

• Epilepsy Education and Support is available for parents of children diagnosed with epilepsy. For more information, call (800) 361-5885 in Pittsburgh, (814) 262-7494 in Johnstown, or the Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.

• Insulin Pump Therapy Support Group meets six times per year at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Call (724) 357-7164 for more information.

• Men’s Anger Group, Catholic Charities, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Greensburg. A registration screening is required. For more information, call (724) 463-8806 or (866) 409-6455.

• Narcotics Anonymous offers referrals to meetings, services, agencies, etc. For meeting information, call (888) 251-2426.

• The Alice Paul House offers a safe place and support for victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence and other violent crimes. For support or more information, call (724) 349-4444.

• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg. For more information, call Excela Health at (877) 771-1234

• A Support Group for Families Affected by Drug & Alcohol Abuse meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clymer Family Medicine Health Education Center, 533 Franklin St., Clymer. For dates and more information, call (814) 577-1334.

• “One Stitch at a Time,” a knitting and sharing hour, is offered at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center library. This hour is for women in cancer treatment or those who are moving beyond cancer. Call (724) 357-8081.

GRIEF SUPPORT

• Adult Grief Support is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For more information, call Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.

• Bowser-Minich Bereavement Support Services offers lectures and grief seminars to public groups upon request. Call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550.

• C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City, offers support services through an interactive website for bereavement and grief support literature at www.bowserfh.com.

• Crossroads Community Church/Blairsville meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month September through May. There is a $25 registration fee for MOPS International. Scholarships are available. Call (724) 459-6209 for more information.

• Curran Funeral Home Grief Support Group, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Call (724) 639-3911 for dates, times and location.

• Graystone Church GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people who are grieving the death of someone close to them. Sessions are offered in the spring and the fall. Registration is not necessary, and participants may join at any time in the series. Call (724) 349-5556 for more information.

• Graystone Presbyterian Church is offering a Stephen Ministry Program where lay caregivers offer individuals care and support while dealing with life’s struggles (such as experiencing grief, divorce, job loss, chronic or terminal illness, or some other life crisis). The free, one-on-one confidential support is open to the community. For more information, call (724) 549-9531.

• GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) helps families and individuals who are grieving due to a substance misuse death and provides support via phone and private meetings. For more information, call (724) 762-3344, email atskelly17839@gmail.com or visit www.grasphelp.org.

• John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, White Township, offers a bereavement support group open to the public. Call (724) 463-4499.

• Hopeful Hearts, a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused family bereavement support center that provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet biweekly in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For more information about this program or volunteer opportunities, call Diane Giever at (724) 463-6340.

• Pregnancy Loss Support Group provides support for families who are grieving the loss of their baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death. Call (877) 771-1234.

• Rairigh-Bence Caring and Sharing Grief Support Group offers a support group, in addition to a bereavement lending library with booklets, videos, etc. For time and date, call (724) 349-2000.

• Richard Shoemaker Funeral Home Support Group, Blairsville, offers information and support by phone. Call (724) 459-9115.

• Resolve Through Sharing Bereavement Services are offered at Indiana Regional Medical Center’s obstetric unit for those suffering a neo-natal loss, miscarriage or tubal pregnancy. Trained counselors provide counseling and support and are available for private consultations by appointment. For more information, call (724) 357-7060.

• Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Support meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Riverfront Place, 810 River Ave., Suite 160, Pittsburgh. Private meetings are also available at (412) 322-5680, ext. 4, or skelly17839@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.grasphelp.org.

• VNA Grief Support is open to all of those coping with grief and loss. The group meets at 2:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at VNA, 850 Hospital Road, White Township. For more information, contact the Rev. Spiker at (724) 463-6340.