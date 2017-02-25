Something old, something new: Barn weddings rise in popularity

This story appeared in The Indiana Gazette's special Wedding supplement, Feb. 25, 2017. Pick up a copy on newwsstands, or log into your subscriber account to read it online.

Thinking rustic chic during your wedding planning? You’re not alone.

Over the course of past years, barns have remained a strong venue trend, according to top bridal sites like Brides.com, the Bridal Guide and The Knot.

Barn weddings seemed to incorporate mason jars and burlap and other country-themed elements, but celebrity wedding and event planner Danielle Rothweiler recently blogged on The Huffington Post that barn weddings are starting to see a “bling factor.”

Wedding planners are seeing chandeliers being hung from barn ceilings, and sparkle added to other elements.

Some of these elements are seen online at locations around Indiana County, as well. These barn venues have popped up in just the last few years and are a top pick for many looking to tie the knot.

Here’s a look at Indiana County’s barn wedding and event venues:

FAIRMAN FAMILY FARMS, SHELOCTA

Ask Terry Fairman what makes his Parkwood barn venue, Fairman Family Farms, unique, and he’ll tell you it’s the waterfall.

What he won’t tell you is that he spent endless hours crafting the waterfall on his own, creating the picturesque scene that couples can get married in front of on his property.

“I don’t think he takes enough credit for the amount of work that he does,” his daughter Nicole Small said. “He completely built the waterfall by himself.”

The waterfall is part of the backdrop for a couple’s ceremony, surrounded by chairs or benches near a small pond, looked over by the barn itself.

The barn, Fairman said, is more than 100 years old — which he can tell by the hand-hued beams present within it — designed using only an ax or other small tool. He’s done all of the renovations and updates within it himself, recruiting the help of an Amish family when the work is beyond his expertise.

Fairman and his wife purchased the property two years ago and had their first party in the barn that September. Since then, he’s been booked solid, and is booked for every weekend from April through October in 2017.

“We have only nine dates available in 2018,” he said. “We were completely booked last summer.”

The barn comfortably seats 250 guests. An addition currently being built will be a new home for the catering companies that couples hire for their parties.

“We just put an addition on so that the caterers can move freely without disturbing the wedding crowd,” Fairman said.

Because they only book one wedding per weekend, couples are able to spend Friday until 9 p.m. at the barn decorating for their event, and need to clean up by noon on Sunday.

“Our thing is, we told our daughter ‘no’ to a barn wedding because of the price,” Fairman said. “Here we try to make it so that nobody has to say no.”

The couple has three daughters, and ended up holding one of their weddings in a barn now owned by daughter Small.

“Sandy and I want every bride to have the wedding of their dreams as if they were one of our daughters,” Fairman said. “If you read most of our (Facebook) reviews you will see that we take care of the last-minute little things that couples overlook.”

He said that his wife takes care of the reception and any decorating, and he takes care of the ceremony and set up.

Because it’s just Sandy and Terry now, they sold their Marion Center farm property to Small, including a five-bedroom farmhouse. While they were going to build a small house on the Fairman Family Farms property, Fairman decided to try something new — he built a small apartment for them below the wedding venue in the barn’s basement.

The best way to speak with the Fairmans about booking the event, Terry said, is to reach them through their Facebook page, Fairman Family Farms.

SMALL BARN WEDDING AND EVENT VENUE, MARION CENTER

Fairman’s daughter, Small, now owns and operates a wedding and event venue on the property she and her husband, Logan, purchased in Marion Center.

“My barn is my dad’s original,” Small said. “It’s where (the family) started out.”

Initially, the barn was set up for Small’s sister to be married in, and soon it was starting to be rented out for other parties and events.

Although it’s Small’s first year running the venue on her own, she has 10 events booked for this summer already.

The barn seats 150 people, and Small said it can accommodate birthday parties, anniversaries, showers and more.

“We’re far off the beaten path, off of 119, but very private.”

In a review on Facebook, Haley Pazder said that “the Small Barn Wedding and Event Venue is a stunning, quaint and picturesque location … such a perfect place for a barn-inspired wedding.”

The picturesque backdrop for the venue includes rolling hills, grazing horses on the property and Indiana County’s seasonal changes.

What makes the venue unique, Small said, is the hard work the owner’s put into it.

“My dad set an example and we really stuck to it,” Small said. “So I kind of go above and beyond … and work really hard as if it was my own daughter’s wedding day.”

Helpers on the property include the couple’s three children, Tim, Audi and Sawyer.

For booking information, email small family3232@gmail.com or visit the venue on Facebook.

THE BARN AT RAYNE RUN, MARION CENTER

A barn more than 100 years old in Marion Center is now seeing new life as a wedding and special event venue.

Linda and Chuck Glasser, of Marion Center, completely renovated a barn on their property in 2016, opening it for their first event in September.

The couple, who owned the farmhouse near the barn, decided in October to purchase the barn from its former owner.

“We bought the barn trying to put it back with the original farmhouse,” Linda said.

But, the Glassers don’t farm, so they didn’t quite have a use for the property they had just acquired.

“In the midst of everything, our daughter got married and rented a barn in Lancaster County,” she said. “I thought … we have this barn.”

They didn’t intend to renovate it and turn it into a venue that can seat 250 people, but in September, they held their first open house in the space.

The barn now features a new exterior, roofing and flooring that maintains the barn’s original, rustic look, and the Glassers added plumbing, bathrooms, a bridal suite, kitchenette and roofed deck overlooking the property.

“All of the beams, everything in the barn is original,” she said. “Other than putting new boards on the outside and the new floors in, we’ve tried to make everything really authentic.”

The old grainery has been turned into the venue’s bar. And above the bar, you’ll find a DJ’s loft — minimizing use of space and adding seating capacity to the area.

“(The property) is very scenic,” Linda said. “The deck overlooks a stream with a wooded area, and we have a lot of roaming space.”

So far the couple has hosted two weddings in the space, and is renting it out for birthdays, reunions, anniversaries and showers.

“We did a paint party last fall on the deck,” she said. And they’re trying to plan other events like that at the barn.

In a review online, Robin Globum said, “We were the first to have our wedding here and it is absolutely gorgeous. I couldn’t have imagined a better barn to have a wedding at.”

The space can be booked by calling the Glassers at (724) 254-2052 or by emailing the barnatraynerun@gmail.com.