Souper Bowl Day set for Jan. 30

The annual Souper Bowl Day, hosted by Naps Cucina Mia restaurant at 1033 Philadelphia St., Indiana, to benefit the United Way of Indiana County, will take place Jan. 30.

Four soups will be offered at $7 a bowl: chicken pastina, ribollita, spicy tomato Gorgonzola and chili made in Naps Cucina Mia kitchen.

The soup will be accompanied by drinks, supplied by Turner Dairy, and bread donated by Six Hand Bakery. Dine in and take out will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All delivery orders will begin at 10:30 a.m. Deadline to place delivery orders, with a minimum of 12 orders per delivery, is Jan. 20.

Order forms are available by calling the UWIC office at (724) 463-0277 or by emailing uwhainaut@verizon.net. Orders should be faxed to UWIC at (724) 463-0278.