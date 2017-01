on January 07, 2017 10:48 AM

SPAGHETTI DINNER: The annual Bella Notte spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Calvary Presbyterian Church.

The pasta dinner features musical selections by Indiana University of Pennsylvania vocal students.

Reservations are required. Call (724) 463-9197.

Donations go to benefit the youths’ summer mission trip.