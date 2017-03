The Clarksburg Trinity Presbyterian Church will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.

The dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, a roll, salad, dessert and beverage. The cost for adults to eat is $8 and $3 for children older than 4.

Takeouts are available. Proceeds benefit the youth group missions and activities.