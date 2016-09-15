Special bake sale set

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Communications Disorders, Special Education and Disability Services Department will offer its sixth annual “Confections for a Cause” on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of IUP’s Davis Hall. The event raises funds for ovarian cancer education and research. September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

“Confections for a Cause” features hundreds of baked goods and sweets of all types, from pies to chocolates, all made by members of the university community.

People may fill a small container for a $5 suggested donation or a large container for an $8 suggested donation.

All funds raised go to the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation Inc., based in Havertown.

Almost $6,000 has been raised during the last five years of the event, with the event in 2015 raising a record-high of $1,400.

The event got its start because members of the department, including Dr. Shari Robertson and Celia Barber, wanted to honor Vickie Johnson, administrative assistant in the department, who had lost family members to ovarian cancer.

“This is not just a bake sale,” Robertson said. “This is about community, a community that comes out each year not only to support Vickie, but to support this cause.

“Ovarian cancer is under-studied and there are very few events such as this to raise funds,” Robertson said.

In addition to individual students and faculty, a number of student groups help with the project every year.