SPECIAL DELIVERY: Dog gets own newspaper subscription

Some just can’t wait for their daily newspaper delivery.

That’s the case for Emma, a 2-year-old Labrador/English cream golden retriever.

Since she was just 6 months old, she’s awaited the delivery of The Indiana Gazette every day. Once it comes, she loyally returns it to her owners, Lisa and Alan Sesock, of Homer City.

“She starts waiting at 2 every day for (the delivery drivers) and paces and goes crazy until they bring a paper for her,” Lisa said. “Even on Sundays she knows the minute they come in the morning.”

The ritual started when Emma was a puppy and the Sesocks received the Gazette’s Shopper’s Guide once a week.

“As soon as it hit the sidewalk, she would carry it in for (Alan).”

So, the couple started a subscription to the newspaper that allowed Emma to feed her newsprint addiction 359 days a year.

“That paper just means the world to her,” Lisa said.