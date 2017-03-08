Special event parking offered for parade

The Indiana Borough parking department is offering special event parking for participants and visitors to the St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday in the parking garage, along Water Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, in Downtown Indiana.

There will be a $3 fee to enter the parking garage between 9 and 11 a.m. Those taking advantage of the special event parking will be granted all-day parking inside the garage.

The special event fee is only valid for vehicles entering between 9 and 11 a.m.

Normal hourly rates will apply for entrance after 11 a.m.