Special 'pink ribbon' bingo games set
Indiana, PA
Area fire departments will soon begin holding “pink ribbon” bingo games.
The games will honor those who have battled breast cancer and will serve as a reminder to all women 40 and over to have a yearly screening mammogram.
In Pennsylvania, screening mammograms by law are not subject to a copay or deductible and do not require a referral from a physician. Those who do not have insurance may be eligible for free voucher and every woman over 40 who has a local screening may a obtain a voucher for a free pearl, courtesy of Lorelli’s Jewelry as part of the Pearls of Prevention Program.
Indiana Regional Medical Center has the latest screening technology available with 3-D imaging. This technology has been made possible by funds raised from the Love of Life Campaign, which includes Pink Ribbon Games as well as a 5K race to be held Oct. 22, a super bingo on Oct. 16, and chances on a diamond ring donated by Gary and Stacey Wyant of GC Wyant Fine Jewelry, Indiana.
Pink Ribbon games will be held at:
• Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fridays
• Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, Thursdays
• Blairsville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #1488, Wednesdays
• Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Wednesdays and Saturdays
• Clymer Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesdays and Fridays
• Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Department, Mondays and Thursdays
• Homer-Center Volunteer Fire Department, Saturdays
• Indiana County Humane Society, Sundays
• Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, Sundays
• Northern Cambria Catholic School, Mondays
• Seward Volunteer Fire Department, Sundays
The super bingo on Oct. 16 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Coral-Graceton fire hall. It has a must-go jackpot of 1,000 points.