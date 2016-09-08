Special 'pink ribbon' bingo games set

PROMOTING THE upcoming “pink ribbon” bingo games are, first row from left, Jim and Carol Edwards, Seward VFD; Brenda Fairchild and Marlene Kerley, Blairsville F.O.E. Ladies Auxiliary; Shirley Nealer, “pink ribbon” bingo committee member, Coral-Graceton VFD; and Robert Lambert, Indiana County Humane Society; second row, Sara H. Shaffer, Aultman VFD; Debbie Cover, Cherryhill Township VFD; Helen Glance and Donna Hebenthal, Blairsville F.O.E. Ladies Auxiliary; and Laura Jeffrey, Indiana Regional Medical Center; back row, April Miller, Northern Cambria Catholic School; Jody Rainey, Cherryhill VFD; Sam McAdams, Coral-Graceton VFD; and Shannon Jackson, Indiana County Humane Society. Absent from the photo were Jim Douglas, Clymer VFD, and Nick Brilhart, Armagh & East Wheatfield VFD. BRUCE SISKAWICZ/Gazette

Area fire departments will soon begin holding “pink ribbon” bingo games.

The games will honor those who have battled breast cancer and will serve as a reminder to all women 40 and over to have a yearly screening mammogram.

In Pennsylvania, screening mammograms by law are not subject to a copay or deductible and do not require a referral from a physician. Those who do not have insurance may be eligible for free voucher and every woman over 40 who has a local screening may a obtain a voucher for a free pearl, courtesy of Lorelli’s Jewelry as part of the Pearls of Prevention Program.

Indiana Regional Medical Center has the latest screening technology available with 3-D imaging. This technology has been made possible by funds raised from the Love of Life Campaign, which includes Pink Ribbon Games as well as a 5K race to be held Oct. 22, a super bingo on Oct. 16, and chances on a diamond ring donated by Gary and Stacey Wyant of GC Wyant Fine Jewelry, Indiana.

Pink Ribbon games will be held at:

• Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fridays

• Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, Thursdays

• Blairsville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #1488, Wednesdays

• Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Wednesdays and Saturdays

• Clymer Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesdays and Fridays

• Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Department, Mondays and Thursdays

• Homer-Center Volunteer Fire Department, Saturdays

• Indiana County Humane Society, Sundays

• Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, Sundays

• Northern Cambria Catholic School, Mondays

• Seward Volunteer Fire Department, Sundays

The super bingo on Oct. 16 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Coral-Graceton fire hall. It has a must-go jackpot of 1,000 points.