State approves $1.8 million for Gordon Sinclair

More startup financing has been secured for the promotional products supplier that is setting up shop in White Township and is expected to create 50 new jobs.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that two loans of more than $1.8 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) program for Robert Gordon Industries Ltd., doing business as Gordon Sinclair, are among several that will help spur statewide development and create and retain 143 jobs in the state.

“The PIDA loans awarded today support projects throughout the state that will foster business growth and create new jobs for our residents,” Wolf said in a release Wednesday. “Providing businesses with access to crucial capital is an example of government that works, the result of which will lead to positive effects on the state’s overall economic well-being.”

Approved Wednesday for Gordon Sinclair were a $400,000, 10-year loan at 3 percent interest for the acquisition of equipment to begin operations at the company’s new location at 771 Indian Springs Road. That loan will help buy digital printing machines and drink ware screen printing machines.

Additionally, a $1,448,500, 15-year PIDA loan at 3 percent interest was approved for the purchase and renovation of the 63,000-square-foot building on 4.72 acres. Byron Stauffer, executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, said Gordon Sinclair closed on the real estate purchase Wednesday with interim bank financing.

As part of the incentives to attract Gordon Sinclair to Pennsylvania, the company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that included a $200,000 Pennsylvania First Program grant, $22,500 in WednetPA funding for employee training and $200,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon the creation of the new jobs.

Also in January, the Indiana County commissioners approved a $250,000 term loan for the company from the Indiana County Revolving Loan Fund.

That loan will also be used to help purchase machinery and equipment for the Indian Springs Road plant.

The interest rate on the RLF loan is fixed at 2.85 percent over 120 months.

The company has committed to investing about $5 million in the project.

Gordon Sinclair is a supplier of drinkware and other logoed items and sells exclusively through promotional products distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Promotional products are a $21 billion industry that provides logoed merchandise of all types for advertising, safety programs and other promotional purposes.

Bob Beckwith, director of operations for Gordon Sinclair, told the county commissioners last month that he considers the projection of 50 new jobs a conservative estimate. He expects the White Township facility will grow through efficiencies.

The effort to bring Gordon Sinclair to Indiana County — when company officials were also evaluating sites in New York and Florida — was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, in collaboration with the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.

Over the last month, PIDA approved more than $7 million in low-interest loans for 11 projects in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin and Indiana counties that will generate more than $12.6 million in private investments, according to the governor’s office.

PIDA is an independent authority staffed and regulated through the Department of Community and Economic Development.