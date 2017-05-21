State chamber official visits meeting

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting May 11 at the Indiana Country Club.

PA Chamber

Jennifer Reis, manager of government affairs with the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, attended the meeting to give the chamber board an overview of the PA Chamber and the legislative issues they are currently addressing. Its primary concern is legislation that affects business.

“We focus on issues that have a clear-cut connection to our local businesses,” Reis said.

Some of the issues the organization is focused on include pension reform, property taxes, minimum wage and the proposed natural gas severance tax.

“Taxing this industry right now, we don’t think, is a smart way to generate revenue,” she said.

Reis was invited to attend the meeting by the chamber’s Government Relations Committee.

The Indiana County chamber recently conducted a business climate survey to learn what issues are impacting our local businesses. The results of the survey will help the Government Relations Committee determine how the chamber should position itself for or against certain issues. Some of those positions may align with the PA Chamber.

Chamber members can join the PA Chamber for free.

Chamber Update

Chamber President Jim Struzzi said that since the chamber launched its spring membership drive in April, seven new members have joined. There were also 30 renewals in April, bringing total membership to 669. The drive features some great incentives for new members including 15 free 30-second radio commercials on Froggy 95.5 plus prizes and giveaways.

Struzzi also expressed concerns with several recent dropped memberships due to financial reasons. He reiterated that while the chamber is based on membership and works hard to promote its members, it is here to support all Indiana County businesses. He again encouraged businesses that may be struggling to contact the chamber. There are many resources available through the chamber and its partners in the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations that could help, he said.

The chamber and Indiana Regional Medical Center launched the Healthiest Employer Challenge on May 1. The challenge is a friendly competition among Indiana County businesses to see which company or organization can lose the most average weight, walk the most steps, etc., by June 30. The “Healthiest Employer” recognition will be awarded to the winner at the end of the competition.

Continuing efforts to attract businesses and jobs to Indiana County, Struzzi and Byron Stauffer, executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, were able to meet in Harrisburg with representatives from the Shell Oil Company and the Pennsylvania Chemical Industry Council. Both Shell and the PCIC shared information on the opportunities in the petrochemical industry, and the meeting also gave the Indiana County economic development team the chance to share information with Shell and the PCIC on a number of Indiana County development opportunities. Struzzi and Stauffer highlighted our local business parks like the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park in White Township, the 119 Business Park in Center Township and the Corporate Campus business park in Burrell Township, which has an adjacent rail line that connects to the location where Shell is constructing the new “cracker” facility in Beaver County.

“We made certain Shell and the PCIC know Indiana County is open, accommodating and ready for business opportunities especially in manufacturing and downstream suppliers,” Struzzi said.

The trip to Harrisburg also included an opportunity to meet briefly with the Pittsburgh Film Office, which helped bring production for the film “Southpaw” to Indiana County a few years ago.

“Again, Byron and I emphasized that any time they need a location for motion picture production, please consider Indiana County,” he said. “We want their crews and personnel here, which help our local restaurants, caterers, shops, hotel and service providers.”

Meanwhile, the Indiana County economic development team is still coordinating plans to visit the Gulf Coast region of Louisiana where the petrochemical industry is driving incredible change and opportunity along the Gulf Coast. Thanks to the Harrisburg meeting, Shell has also offered to help coordinate some meetings in Louisiana while Struzzi and Stauffer are there.

Struzzi served as presenter at several meetings to promote the chamber and Indiana County. He recently served as one of the panelists at the Welcome to Indiana annual luncheon, emphasizing the many business attractions and incentives in Indiana County and what attributes make a good community. Struzzi also spoke to IUP business students, a large group of community leaders from Wyoming at an event coordinated by Downtown Indiana and served as a judge for Indiana’s Got Talent.

The chamber staff continues to prepare for the 2017 Indiana County Business Hall of Fame induction dinner on June 8 at the Kovalchick Complex. The evening will begin with an open bar at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the induction ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. Table and seat reservations are being accepted now as well as sponsor opportunities. Individual seats are $75 and full tables of 10 are $725.

Chamber Marketing Manager Annie Rizzo gave an update on the chamber’s marketing efforts, including a surge in Facebook and social media activity. Rizzo said the first round of social media training classes in the chamber board room went well with full attendance in each of the three sessions. Based on popular demand, the chamber will schedule additional sessions in the future.

In an effort to attract new businesses to Indiana County, the chamber is developing marketing and promotional materials. Rizzo said these packets will be targeted to specific retail developers and other business sectors to fill some of the gaps locally.

Rizzo and Camille Morris-Sherry gave an update on the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County. Rizzo is vice chairwoman and Morris-Sherry is serving as chairwoman. Nominations for the ATHENA, Young ATHENA and Male and Female Civic Leader Awards are being accepted through June 5. The process to nominate has been streamlined to make it easier. This year’s event is set for Sept. 20 at the Indiana Country Club.

County Government

Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess said the commissioners voted to create a task force to develop strategies for sustainable economic development. This grass-roots effort would focus on renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

“It’s another tool in the tool box to diversify our economy in a rural area,” Hess said.

Stauffer added that the county is also developing a strategic financial management plan in conjunction with an economic development and workforce development plan.

State Government

Joe Pittman with state Sen. Don White’s office and Jonathan Longwill with state Rep. Dave Reed’s office attended the meeting.

Pittman gave credit to Kevin Lazor, PA CareerLink administrator, for his efforts to coordinate the recent job fair at the Kovalchick Complex. Pittman also recognized the efforts of Homer City Borough and the Central Indiana County Water Authority for the recent completion of waterline extensions and the benefits the work brings to the community and economy.

“I can’t think of another project that’s had such a big and direct impact on agriculture,” Pittman said. “If you don’t have water, you don’t have anything.”

Education

Arnold Thimons, director of student success at WyoTech, said two of the three community assistance grants offered by WyoTech were awarded to Indiana County organizations. The grants went to a support group in Blairsville against drugs ($10,000) and the Evergreen Boys and Girls Club ($5,000).

He said WyoTech’s enrollment is holding steady through summer and will increase this fall. Thimons added that WyoTech will be investing significantly to upgrade its facilities, campuses and living areas for students. WyoTech is also considering new programs to cover hybrid vehicles and Tesla vehicles.

Energy

Dave Brocious with the Marcellus Shale Coalition said the energy industry continues to show positive signs.

Natural gas prices that are usually soft in the spring are increasing as rig counts and employees increase in the industry as well, he said.

Long delays in the Department of Environmental Protection permitting process, though, continue to hamper the industry. These delays have caused some companies to spend capital in other states instead of Pennsylvania.

“It’s a big issue,” Brocious said. “It affects jobs and it’s affecting capital investment.”

Tourism

Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, said the organization was honored to receive a proclamation from the county commissioners in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13.

VanHorn also announced that ICTB welcomed a new board member at its recent meeting, Larissa Csanyi, who is the owner and operator of Founders Gallery & Gifts in Blairsville. At the same meeting, it was announced that Robin Gorman had accepted the officer position of member at large.

Transportation

Stauffer reminded everyone that a Public Participation Panel to solicit support for infrastructure improvement projects to be included in the next Transportation Improvement Program will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the CareerLink Building, 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Struzzi and Stauffer co-chair the Indiana County PPP.

Working with the offices of Rep. Reed and Sen. White, the county was able to secure a grant for $700,000. The Indiana County commissioners will provide matching funds of $300,000 creating a total of $1 million that will be used to improve local roads in Indiana County.

“We expect to see most of that work happen this construction season,” Stauffer said.

Business Retention

Stauffer said the CEO continues to work to attract and retain businesses in Indiana County. A company new to Indiana County, Gordon Sinclair, is doing well and could grow even more soon.

Real Estate

Sheri Kunkle, with K&L Real Estate, said residential sales are steady as they begin the busiest time of year for the real estate market. Homes for sale under $200,000 are moving faster than those above $200,000, which are staying on the market longer.

“Overall we are encouraged where we are at,” Kunkle said.

Manufacturing

Steve McPherson, with MGK/Miller Welding and the Indiana County Manufacturing Consortium, shared that most manufacturers are doing well currently and are looking ahead to what should be a good year.

Health care

Kelly Howells with Anew Home Health Agency and the Healthcare Consortium said the agency recently recognized 14 direct care workers from Indiana County at its annual recognition breakfast May 3 at the Indiana Country Club. Training for health care workers is underway.

Communities

New Indiana Borough Manager Brad Gotshall had the opportunity to attend the board meeting and meet other community leaders. Gotshall reported that the borough is doing well coming off a rough fiscal year with many new initiatives underway including upgrades to the sewer treatment facility, additional paving projects, paperless billing system, revamping the parking system to allow phone and credit card payments, establishing a social media presence and enhancing the borough website. The borough’s pension fund is doing well, he said, and it is launching an effort to fill vacant buildings in the borough.

With the help of elected leaders and county officials, the borough was able to secure a grant to improve the Community Center building.

“That will go a long way to fixing that building, which is a key focal point for the community,” Gotshall said.

Membership Events

The chamber has several unique events upcoming to network, meet new people and grow our member businesses including the third annual Paddle and Picnic in Blairsville on Saturday. This event features an organized kayak trip from Robinson to Blairsville followed by a community celebration picnic next to the Blairsville Recreation Center. No experience is needed and kayaks will be provided for a small rental fee of $30, which includes transportation to the launch area in Robinson. In addition, if chamber members don’t want to kayak, they can still attend the after-hours picnic at 2:30 p.m. Members can register by contacting the chamber.

The chamber’s next meeting is June 15 at St. Andrew’s Village.

Seven new members joined the chamber in April.

• Chateau Christine

• The Overview Recording Studio

• Pathstone Corp.

• Foundation Fitness Center

• The Summit Church

• Saltsburg Kayak & Canoe Outfitters

• Indiana Elks Lodge #931

