State fair board honors local volunteer

Presenting the award to Stephanie Nehrig were Sherman Allen, left, a director of the PSACF, and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, right. (Submitted photo)

Stephanie Nehrig, of Homer City, a junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, received the Junior Volunteer of the Year Award from the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs at the group’s annual meeting Jan. 21 in Hershey.

Nehrig has been a volunteer at the Indiana County Fair since she was about 5 years old and has helped by testing light bulbs, getting animal barns ready and laying out spaces for vendors, according to her grandfather, Ed Nehrig, the fair’s general manager.

