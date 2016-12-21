State system approves faculty, coach contracts

The governing board of the 14 state system schools approved contracts Tuesday with the union representing 5,500 faculty and coaches.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties membership had already approved the contracts on Dec. 8. APSCUF reported that 94 percent voted in favor of the deal.

Tuesday’s vote by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors brings to a close a labor dispute that saw classes for more than 100,000 students disrupted during a three-day faculty strike in October, including at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. On the third day, negotiators reached a tentative agreement and operations continued. The coaches reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 27.

“Each of the new agreements balances the board’s desire to provide increases in compensation to our employees with the necessity to achieve cost savings for the universities and the System,” said Board Chair Cynthia D. Shapira.

The board approved the collective bargaining agreements by a 13-2 vote, with Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, and Rep Matt Baker, R-Tioga, voting against.

“We are glad this process is complete so our faculty and coaches can begin the new year focused on their students and doing what they do best,” said Kenneth Mash, APSCUF president. “Our next step is to determine how our future negotiations can be more constructive and efficient.”

The three-year faculty agreement runs through June 30, 2018. According to PASSHE, retroactive to January faculty will move up the pay scale schedule and receive a salary increase of either 2.5 or 5 percent, and those at the top of the pay scale will receive a one-time payment of 2.5 percent of their annual salary. All faculty will receive another 2.75 percent increase retroactive to August and a 2 percent increase at the start of the fall 2017 semester.

APSCUF Coach Executive Leader John Gump said in October that their tentative agreement provided for reasonable salary increases while keeping their health care plan affordable. The contract expires June 2019.

PASSHE said coaches will receive a 3 percent salary increase retroactive to the fall 2016 semester. Full-time coaches will receive a lump sum payment of $1,500 and part-time coaches $750. The coaches will see a 2.75 percent pay increase in January 2017 and 2.5 percent in January 2019 and will be eligible for additional merit increases of up to 2.5 percent in July 2017 and July 2018.

Nurses, represented by the Office of Professional Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania, will receive an immediate 3.5 percent pay increase retroactive to October, the first since 2010, PASSHE said. They will also see increases of 2 percent in July 2017 and 2.5 percent in July 2018 and service increments averaging about 2.25 percent in January 2018 and 2019. Their contract expires in 2019.

Campus police and security officers will receive a 2.5 percent increase retroactive to Oct. 1.