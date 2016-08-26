Statewide group plans local cancer awareness effort
Representatives of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition will unveil a display at the Indiana County Fair next week called 67 Women, 67 Counties: Facing Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania.
Pictured, from left, are survivors Maria Swinconis and Dorothy Klyap; Stephen Wolfe, CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center; Pat Halpin-Murphy, president and founder of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition; and survivor Mary Waugaman. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)
Swinconis, Klyap and Waugaman are the representatives from Indiana County.