Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Stewart Hardware exhibit on display

on January 12, 2017 10:54 AM
Indiana, PA
PrintComments() Email
Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana, is on display now at the Indiana County Historical Museum. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery

Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana and showcasing the types of items and prices found in the store in the early part of the 20th century, is on display now at the Indiana County Historical Museum at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600.

Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

 

Next Article
More swings in forecast
January 12, 2017 10:53 AM
More swings in forecast
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.