Storm expected to bring snowfall to area

Indiana County is in the path of one of the two storm fronts expected to collide this week and bring blizzard conditions to the Atlantic coast. The local area can expect 8 to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS has issued a winter storm warning for Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties and parts of Maryland and West Virginia. The warning stands from 8 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Wednesday, mainly for the high terrain of northern West Virginia and Maryland and along the Laurel Highlands in Pennsylvania.

Forecasters at State College-based AccuWeather said snowfall amounts in Indiana County would vary along the traditional terrain lines with greater amounts on the eastern mountains and less along the western half of the county.

Snowfall in Indiana County, in general, is predicted to range from 1 to 3 inches overnight, 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, and 1 to 3 inches more on Tuesday night for what meteorologist John Gresiak called an average of 4 to 8 inches.

“The snow will start this evening after dinnertime, around 9 or 10 o’clock, and continue through the night,” Gresiak said. “We’re expecting by morning 1 to 3 inches and a low of 25 degrees. That means roads and sidewalks will become snow-covered and slippery.”

Strengthening northwest winds Tuesday will compound the problems with blowing and drifting of snow, according to AccuWeather. By Wednesday, most of the snow will have moved off to the coast and north through New England to Canada, but the winds and cold will persist with some lingering snow showers.

Gresiak said geographic differences will hold to tradition.

“I think we will see that to some extent, with higher amounts to the east and somewhat less to the west. Places on eastern end of the county could get close to a foot of snow, while areas to the west may be in the lower part of the 4 to 8 range. But I don’t think anybody will get less than 3 or 4 inches,” he said.

“And the places that get less snow may tend to get more from the showers behind the storm so it may even out a bit more through Wednesday.”

Gresiak said the deep snow amounts would extend north to Bradford and be compounded by lake effect from Erie to Buffalo and Rochester.

According to the National Weather Service’s storm warning, the heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. NWS also forecast northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

“A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring,” the weather service reported. “Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

AccuWeather calls for a high of 35 today, a low of 25 during the snow Tuesday morning, a high of 30 on Tuesday, then lingering flurries on Wednesday. Read the detailed Indiana County forecast from AccuWeather on Page 2 of today’s newspaper and on The Indiana Gazette Online.

