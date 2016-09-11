Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Street rod earns show honors

A 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, owned by Rodney and Chellie Sheffar, of Five Points, Washington Township, was a little heavier on the return trip from Fairborn, Ohio, on the weekend of Aug. 26-28 because it was carrying a first-place trophy. (Submitted photo)
The buccaneer red Trans Am won top honors in the Class C Stock category for 1977 and ’78 unmodified Firebirds, Formulas and Trans Ams at the 2016 Trans Am Nationals, where 379 cars were entered in various classes.

Sheffar, with the help of talented friends Mike Cribbs, Joe Cramer and Rick Neal, spent five years restoring his Firebird to look like it did in a dealer’s showroom 39 years ago.

