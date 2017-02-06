Strongstown post office closes

The contract postal service office in Strongstown closed suddenly Wednesday.

Tad Kelley, western Pennsylvania spokesman for the USPS, said this morning the owner of the Strongstown location was unable to fulfill the contract and provide service, triggering an emergency termination.

He said residents’ post office box mail is being handled by the Belsano post office 3 miles away.

Shawn Haynal, postmaster in Nanty Glo, said he is actively working with businesses and residents in the Strongstown area to find a solution to return local services. He said he soon hopes to secure a location for a collection box and a store to sell stamps. So far, he said he’s gotten no takers on a new location to host post office boxes.

No delivery services have been disrupted, he said.

The Belsano post office retail area is open from 8 a.m. to noon, but the post office box area is open until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to noon for the retail lobby and post office boxes.

Resident Cathy Homer said Helga Krall owned the Strongstown location and served residents for decades. She said an illness triggered the emergency closing.

Homer said the closing was abrupt, and there was no input from the community.

“It’s just a hardship for a lot of people,” she said.

She said traveling to Belsano for post office boxes will be difficult for elderly or disabled Strongstown residents, and she hopes there will be boxes back in the community soon.

Haynal said he will be in contact with residents as decisions are made about new locations.

He said he spent a full three days in Belsano in the past week answering residents’ questions.