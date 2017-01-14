Students help create hot meals

The Seeds of Faith Christian Academy Outreach team recently worked with the second-grade class to make over 150 meals for those in need in Indiana County.

Jen Saxion, head of SFCA Outreach, approached Martin’s in White Township with a request for a donation to buy supplies for Miss Laurie’s Kitchen in hopes of making a hot meal available to residents of Indiana County who were in need. Martin’s donated enough for the team to provide meals to recipients at Meals on Wheels, residents at Clairvaux Commons and those at the Chevy Chase Community Center.

The class recently worked in Miss Laurie’s Kitchen all morning, making a home-cooked meal for each person. The meal was chicken alfredo, salad, focaccia and cookies. In the afternoon, the teams broke into smaller groups and hand-delivered each meal to the recipients.

There are many important lessons that students learn within the classroom, and yet there are some lessons that can only be learned through serving. The staff feels these days of service are important in teaching students how to show God’s love to the world around them and hopes to continue this type of outreach in the community and to others in need around the world.

For more information, visit seedsoffaithacademy.org.