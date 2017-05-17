Students help with stream project

on May 17, 2017 10:54 AM

on May 17, 2017 10:54 AM

Participating students included Morgan Adamson, Lucy Powers, Jacob Killam, Delia Salser and Patrick Nowak from Eisenhower and Tristan Redinger and Isabelle Antonacci from Horace Mann. WPC helpers were Alysha Trexler, Kelly Horrell, Danielle Rihel and Jonathan Calderon, and Sharon Brown helped from the Indiana Borough crew. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Students in fifth-grade enrichment support classes at Indiana’s Horace Mann and Eisenhower elementary schools helped borough crews and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy by planting a riparian buffer of vegetation to stabilize the bank along a stream near McGregor Park at Second and Water streets, Indiana.

Participating students included Morgan Adamson, Lucy Powers, Jacob Killam, Delia Salser and Patrick Nowak from Eisenhower and Tristan Redinger and Isabelle Antonacci from Horace Mann.

WPC helpers were Alysha Trexler, Kelly Horrell, Danielle Rihel and Jonathan Calderon, and Sharon Brown helped from the Indiana Borough crew. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)