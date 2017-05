on May 14, 2017 12:54 AM

Winners were, from left, Reagan Mantini, first place, daughter of Melissa and Troy Mantini; Alivia Ruddock, second place, daughter of Tracey and Robert Ruddock; and Susan Patterson, third place, daughter of Maria and Mark Patterson. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The Marion Center Area School District held its second-grade spelling bee for W.A. McCreery and Rayne elementary schools on Thursday.

All are from McCreery Elementary.