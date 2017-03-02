Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Students honored in arts and literature

Eisenhower Elementary honorees were, from left, Isabella Brunetto, first, intermediate visual arts; Delia Salser, third, intermediate dance; Vania Ali, first, intermediate dance; Jacob Killam, second, intermediate literature; and Elizabeth Kinneer, first, intermediate literature. (Submitted photo)
Several Indiana County students were among those whose works were recognized by the regional Pennsylvania PTA “Reflections” arts and literature program.

Students who placed first through third will move on to state-level judging.

