Students make Valentines for VNA

Pictured, from left, are Julian Meda, Isabella Wolfe and Jarrett Gongloff, students at Blairsville Elementary School; Lori Williams, RN, VNA; and Max Chambers, Macy Maher and Lilly Buckles, students at Blairsville Elementary. (Tom Pee/Gazette photo)

For more than 25 years, the Visiting Nurse Association has partnered with each of the fourth-grade classes in schools throughout Indiana County to decorate valentines for its Valentines for the VNA program.

The cards will be delivered by VNA staff to brighten the day of more than 500 patients who are receiving home health, palliative care, hospice or private duty services through the agency.

The VNA has been providing services to the Indiana community for 47 years and is an affiliate of Indiana Regional Medical Center and a partner agency of the United Way.

