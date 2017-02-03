Students participate in Catholic Schools Week

Students at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School performed a violin recital Tuesday as part of Catholic Schools Week. In front, from left, are William Buchanan, Joseph Shipley, Chloe Hain, Eva Nealen and Rebekah Marshall; and back row, Evan Hoover, Matthew Merlo, Garrett Goodrich, Ariana Avolio and Audrey Yang. (Submitted photo)

Throughout Catholic Schools Week, Sunday to Saturday, students at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School supported “Project Pajama,” which provides warm sleepwear and books to local children in need.

The school families donated new pajamas, books and provided monetary donations to this worthy cause. On Tuesday, students had an opportunity to wear pajamas to school, as they were encouraged to “wear a pair, share a pair.”

Pictured, from left, are Dashaun Reeger, James Dillaman, Isabella Burkhart, Uremma Chukwu and Macy Evans. (Submitted photo)

