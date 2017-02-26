Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Students preparing for FBLA conference

These students qualified for the conference on the local level late in 2016 and will represent Blairsville in various areas April 3-5. Students attending the conference (listed with the specific discipline they qualified for) are, front row, from left, Haylee Stiffler, health care administration; Clarissa Luker, intro to financial math; Mary Tran, health care administration; and Hanna Alamo, business law; and back row, Zechariah Faulkner, help desk; Jonathan Clayton, spreadsheet applications; Timothy Schroth, participating as a member at large; Grant Distefano, agribusiness; Joy Swasy, journalism; and Jillian Barger, personal finance. (Submitted photo)
Eleven students from Blairsville High School are preparing for the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Hershey.

Not pictured are Sophia Herdman, participating as a member at large, and Brittany Ciganko, BHS adviser.

