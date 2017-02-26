Students preparing for FBLA conference

These students qualified for the conference on the local level late in 2016 and will represent Blairsville in various areas April 3-5. Students attending the conference (listed with the specific discipline they qualified for) are, front row, from left, Haylee Stiffler, health care administration; Clarissa Luker, intro to financial math; Mary Tran, health care administration; and Hanna Alamo, business law; and back row, Zechariah Faulkner, help desk; Jonathan Clayton, spreadsheet applications; Timothy Schroth, participating as a member at large; Grant Distefano, agribusiness; Joy Swasy, journalism; and Jillian Barger, personal finance. (Submitted photo)

Eleven students from Blairsville High School are preparing for the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Hershey.

These students qualified for the conference on the local level late in 2016 and will represent Blairsville in various areas April 3-5. Students attending the conference (listed with the specific discipline they qualified for) are, front row, from left, Haylee Stiffler, health care administration; Clarissa Luker, intro to financial math; Mary Tran, health care administration; and Hanna Alamo, business law; and back row, Zechariah Faulkner, help desk; Jonathan Clayton, spreadsheet applications; Timothy Schroth, participating as a member at large; Grant Distefano, agribusiness; Joy Swasy, journalism; and Jillian Barger, personal finance. (Submitted photo)

Not pictured are Sophia Herdman, participating as a member at large, and Brittany Ciganko, BHS adviser.