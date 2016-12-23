Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Students sweeten the season with hot chocolate sale

December 23, 2016
Marion Center, PA
Students in second grade at Rayne Elementary hosted the second annual hot chocolate sale on Thursday with the help of teachers Kimberly Todd and Rebecca Blews.

From left, Carissa Adkins and Rowan Wagner put whipped cream on cups of hot chocolate while Jadyn Frew waited to add marshmallows. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

In conjunction with the district’s language arts curriculum, students have read various stories emphasizing the joy of giving rather than receiving.

Tom Peel/Gazette

