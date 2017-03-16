Students to perform 'The Sound of Music'

Pictured, in back, Jill Black (Maria), watches over the Von Trapp children, clockwise, from left, Maddie Jublunovsky, Lily Boulard, Nick Skalican, Maeve Morris, Alyssa McLaine and Emma Zuzek. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)

The Indiana Area High School drama club will present “The Sound of Music” at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, as well as a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pictured, in back, Jill Black (Maria), watches over the Von Trapp children, clockwise, from left, Maddie Jublunovsky, Lily Boulard, Nick Skalican, Maeve Morris, Alyssa McLaine and Emma Zuzek. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)

Tickets are $8 and are available by calling (724) 388-5055 after 4:15 p.m., or by sending an email to lschwartz@iasd.cc.

Tickets will also be sold at the door for each performance.