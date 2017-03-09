Students to present 'The Nifty Fifties'

Audra Moore is Gracie Stanley and Ben Brown is George Bullock in the Indiana Area Junior High School Drama Club’s production of “The Nifty Fifties,” with performances set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the junior high. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

How many people does it take to re-create The Nifty Fifties?

The answer is 34 cast members, a tech crew of 16, 15 pit ensemble musicians, four teachers, three moms, two student teachers, one theater BA — and you!

Indiana Area Junior High Drama Club will bring “The Nifty Fifties” to IJHS with all its glorious musical styles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the junior high.

Tickets are $5, with children 4 and under free with each paying adult.

Additionally, to honor the ’50s graduates in our community, all members of the classes of 1950 through 1959 are invited to be the guests of the IJHS Drama Club.

Gracie Stanley (Audra Moore) has gotten herself in hot water by promising to deliver her distant cousin, rock star Ziggy Springer (Dex Froud), for the high school hop at Louise’s Luncheonette.

It won’t be easy for Gracie to pull this off with her rival, snooty Muffin Mansfield (Katrinette Sexton), waiting for her to fail — while trying to steal the attention of the handsome basketball player George Bullock (Ben Brown).

Meanwhile, Louise (Kaity Marshall) has her own problems. The building’s owner, Mrs. Nicholson (Emilee Fields) forbids the dance and plans to turn the eatery into a dry cleaner and expects her brother-in-law, Officer Moore (Loughlin Pagnucci), to help. With all of this happening, Gracie’s brother, Bob (Ethan Tomb), is living in terror because he’s smashed up a Harley belonging to Sinbad Gallucci (Bastian Webber), a rebel with a cause — getting even.

Other characters include soda jerk Donald Spinney (Silas Schiera), waitresses Edna Stove (Aviana Struzzi) and Virginia Segal (Sarah Lefdahl), the movie buff Jughead Jarvis (David Lenze), beatniks Riff (Clayton Weaver) and Misty (Elizabeth Ashe), Gracie’s best friends Rose Marie Famiano (Sara Welch) and Evelyn Webber (Kristianna Shearer), Muffin’s minions Ann Collier (Sophie Runge) and Jane Connelly (Annie Rizzo), and Ziggy’s manager, Lennie King (Adam Cowburn) and secretary, Beverly Griffith (Rylee Homer).

The ensemble features Preppie Guy (Carson Midkiff) and Preppie Girl (Madison Palmer), Rebel Guy (Gregory Kenning) and Rebel Girl (Hasana Sami), and Audrea Barbara, Seven Barber, Will Berzonsky, Daniel Lenze, Jenna McLaine, Trista Newman, Emma Sheeran, Amanda Skursky and Shae Smith.

The pit ensemble is composed of eighth-graders Timothy Hauge (trumpet II), Chloe Kocinski (flute/ oboe) and Kylee Rifendifer (clarinet); seventh-graders Sally Kingan (trumpet I), Brenna Nutter (alto sax), Logan Rode (alto sax) and Aiden Rizzo (trombone); sixth-graders Maura Knepper (piano), Alvin Liu (piano), Victoria Manzle (trumpet II) and Lee Rosenberger (tuba); and guest performers senior Claire Kuzneski (bass) and freshmen Amelia Kuzneski (tenor sax), Paige Mitsko (trumpet I), and Zach Palko (percussion).

Behind the scenes making everything look and sound terrific are Debra Flint, stage manager; Aurora Blank, assistant stage manager 1; Julie Nickas, assistant stage manager 2; Ainsley Herman and Zora Watson, props; AJ Lamantia, lights; Jon Berzonsky, sound; Julia Runge, follow spot; Carmella Barbara, Reagan Homer, Chloe Stancombe and Taylor Zook, wardrobe and makeup; and Kaylee Becker-George, Aidan Cessna, Isaac Gibbons and Nevaeh Stiffey, stagehands.

The musical’s directors are Robyn Bailey-Orchard, Ellen Werner (vocal), Louis Ribar (pit), Cindy Kline (choreography), Tegan McCune (tech), Julie Barbara and Rachel Schiera (costumes), Marlene Welch (poster distribution), and student teachers Nicole Bradley and Brent Bartlett (directors’ assistants).

Tickets will be sold during lunch today and Friday and will also be available in the lobby box office before each performance.

PHOTO: Audra Moore is Gracie Stanley and Ben Brown is George Bullock in the Indiana Area Junior High School Drama Club’s production of “The Nifty Fifties,” with performances set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the junior high. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)