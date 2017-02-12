Submissions for film festival being accepted

The second annual film festival hosted by Indiana University of Pennsylvania is accepting short film submissions by high school students.

The IUP Flick Film Festival is a local event designed to showcase the work and talent of emerging filmmakers. The event is an interdisciplinary effort by the university with support by the community. For the 2017 festival, the committee members are taking submissions by high school students throughout Pennsylvania through Feb. 26.

“Flick is a place where first films shine,” Dr. James Lenze, communications media, said. “Last year, we took submissions from all filmmaking levels and age groups. This year, we want to focus on the talents of the high school-aged crowd.”

The committee wants to show individuals that a career in film is possible in the area, Lenze added.

This year, there are four categories from which interested patrons can choose for their film:

• Narrative or fiction

• Documentary

• Animation

• Music video

Films must be no longer than 15 minutes, including credits. In addition, any non-English films must have English subtitles.

Submissions need to be uploaded to YouTube or Vimeo or a similar website where the Flick committee can view it.

The entry form must be completed from the Flick website by Feb. 26 along with a signed letter on school letterhead by a teacher, guidance counselor or principal to verify the film director is enrolled in a Pennsylvania high school. Accepted films to the festival will be announced March 6.

The festival will showcase the films during the event at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. In addition, educational film workshops will take place throughout the day.

“We want to show students that a career in film is possible on the East Coast,” Lenze said.

To learn more about the event, visit the Flick website at www.iup.edu/flick. Individuals can also follow the event on Facebook and Twitter using the handle @IUPFlick.