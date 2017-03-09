Succession plan workshop scheduled

Deciding on a succession plan for farms is both vital and difficult. The Penn State Extension and PA Farm link are partnering to offer a workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, White Township.

The workshop is open to any farm group or family, and there is no registration fee, though attendees must register by March 27.

This free workshop will provide guidance for how to approach the farm succession planning process, touching on some of the key factors with experienced advisers and educators: communication, legal issues and evaluation of the financial situation.

Workshop program:

• 9:30 a.m.: Introductions

• 10 a.m.: How It Has Worked For My Family (Darlene Livingston, PA Farm Link and Mahoning Creek Farm)

• 10:30 a.m.: Communication and Thinking About the Future Together (Phil Taylor, AgChoice Farm Credit)

• 11:30 a.m.: Lunch — short farm unit breakouts and time with speakers

• 12:30 p.m.: Figuring Out the Options and Developing a Timeline of Next Steps (Attorney Robert Clark)

• 1:45 p.m.: Financial Analysis and Planning (Juliette Enfield, Penn State Extension)

• 2:45 p.m.: Next Steps and final comments

• 3 p.m.: Depart

Organizers recommend that several key decision-makers from the family or group attend the workshop. Because a specific farm situation generally requires multiple voices and opinions, it will be helpful to have two to five key decision-makers learn and discuss the issues together.

However, if only one individual is able to attend, they are still welcome to participate in the workshop.

While the target group is farms in Indiana County, anyone from the surrounding area is welcome.

For more information, call the Penn State Extension office at (724) 465-3880.