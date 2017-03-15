Summits spur efforts to help those in need

Two local programs emerged out of the poverty summits held in 2014 and 2015, hopefully giving residents in need a way to get to their jobs and appointments.

The Indiana County Community Action Program is now helping to administer two transportation-related initiatives: for vehicle repair and maintenance.

Currently, money is available for the vehicle repair program, thanks to a Community Services Block Grant. ICCAP director Michelle Faught said her agency is eager to get people into the program, which will allow applicants to have the costs of repairing their vehicle defrayed so they can get to work.

Participants in the program must be at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, work a minimum of 20 hours per week and match 25 percent of the cost of the repairs, among other qualifications.

Those who make use of the funds must also attend subsequent vehicle maintenance and financial literacy workshops. The maintenance workshops will teach people the basics of car ownership at the Indiana County Technology Center, such as checking tire pressure, using jumper cables and checking fluid levels.

Those interested should contact ICCAP.

The three poverty summits showed the need for more transportation help in mostly rural Indiana County.

The first summit on Sept. 19, 2014, with more than 50 organizations participating, produced the common themes of need for more transportation solutions and agency collaboration.

Then on March 27, 2015, another summit followed up on those two points by discussing not only how to get people to work and to the agencies themselves, but also how to get agency services out to the rural communities.

Serving the rural poor is a tricky problem. In a more urban county, such as Allegheny, there are enough people to warrant vast public transportation programs. In Indiana County, it’s simply not feasible to have frequent, daily bus runs to far-flung, small communities like Rossiter or Marion Center. That makes everyone in those communities vehicle-dependent.

So when a person’s vehicle goes down with a major problem, it can bring their lives to a standstill. At the March 2015 poverty summit, Stacey Brendlinger provided her firsthand account of just how crippling a vehicle breakdown can be when on the brink of poverty. Compound that with a huge expense like a medical problem, and it can create a hole difficult for people to climb out of. It wasn’t that Brendlinger was unwilling to work, she said, but she couldn’t get to work, meaning she couldn’t afford to get her car fixed.

John Kanyan, executive director of IndiGO, said the poverty summit spurred some good conversation that people wouldn’t normally have.

“I think it was very good thing and I think it opened a lot of people’s eyes to the real issues,” he said.

At IndiGO, they’ve tried to find ways to get people in need where they need to go.

For example, the Shared Ride program can be used by anyone, though it’s more expensive for anyone under age 65. Older Indiana County residents, however, can have their shared ride defrayed from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The program runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Under the Shared Ride program is Transport to Pittsburgh every Thursday, mostly for medical appointments.

In 2008, IndiGO started the Persons With Disabilities project that serves those ages 18-64. Those 65 and older would simply fall under the Shared Ride program.

One program that tends to fly under the radar, Kanyan said, is the ADA Paratransit Service that will pick up someone on a special smaller bus if they live within three-quarters of a mile from a fixed route and transport them to anywhere along a fixed route.

By the time the third summit rolled around in September 2015, agencies were attempting to gauge interest in satellite locations for their services.

After much discussion and analysis, agencies found that local senior centers might just be the best bases to work out of in those far-flung communities, thanks to the organization of Aging Services.

On March 21, the Chestnut Ridge Senior Center will host an informational outreach session from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees will be able to get their questions answered about programs such as SNAP, LIHEAP, TANF, Medical Assistance and other benefits programs.

The organizers of the summits said they believe it was helpful in identifying the problems and talking through them with people from other agencies that may not normally get together. Most of the organizing was done by the United Way of Indiana County, under the direction of Bonni Dunlap, the agency relations committee chairwoman; and state Rep. Dave Reed’s office.

Reed, R-Indiana, said the summit was effective at bringing together local leaders and agencies.

“The fact that we now have several local initiatives that have materialized out of the summit events is evidence to me that we live in a community with the tremendous benefit of agencies that are willing to collaborate and change to improve the delivery of services,” Reed said in a statement. “Ultimately, these localized efforts are the most effective way to reach individuals in need.”