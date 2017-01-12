Supervisors vote to move forward with plan for new cell tower

The White Township supervisors voted Wednesday at their regular meeting to move forward with a cell tower at the recreation complex along East Pike.

The 130-foot-tall cell tower near the Eagles’ Rest pavilion parking lot would bring in about $800 per year, according to Milt Lady, township manager. The money could be put toward whichever fund the supervisors choose, such as the recreation improvement fund.

Supervisor George Lenz expressed some hesitancy and said he has been approached multiple times to agree to a cell tower lease. He asked the solicitor to be involved from the very beginning.

An agreement has yet to be reached on tower, which would be leased by Verizon Wireless. The motion passed 4-1, with Jerry Boucher voting against.

The supervisors agreed to set this year’s fee schedule that has a few modifications and additions. For open records, a fee was added for 35 cents per page for one-sided color copies. The administrative fee for road bonds increased from $15 to $25.

The supervisors also voted to approve previously reported fee increases for sewer service. Single and multi-family residences will now pay $51 per quarter. Commercial fees will also increase accordingly.

The fees for working without a building permit is currently under review, and Lady said he will propose a dollar amount in the future.

Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur said he will be working with solicitor Mike Delaney on some properties that are salvage yards and auto repair shops in the area. He didn’t name the locations, but said there have been complaints about possible violations to the junk vehicle ordinance and the property maintenance ordinance. He said such properties will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The final budget and drawings have been submitted to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a dog park at Getty Heights Park. Once those are approved, the materials can be purchased and installation can begin this summer. The project will cost $60,000 with matches of $24,000 from a private anonymous donor and $6,000 of in-house work from the township.