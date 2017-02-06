Taj Express set for IUP performance

Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Fisher Auditorium at IUP. (Submitted photo)

Directly from Mumbai, India, Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue will be presented as a Valentine’s Day treat by the Lively Arts at IUP as its next Ovations! series offering.

The song and dance theatrical spectacle will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 in Fisher Auditorium in IUP’s Performing Arts Center.

Showcasing the artistry of classical and contemporary Indian dance, this musical performance brings light to the true, vibrant and rich aspects of Indian life entangled with modern popular dance skills. With 2,000 dazzling costumes and classical Indian instruments, the show captures the magic of Bollywood — India’s Hollywood. First made popular in the U.S. by the film “Slumdog Millionaire,” the style of dancing is high-energy, festive and addictive.

Taj Express is the love story between Kareena, a beautiful actress, and Arjun, a handsome hero of the streets. At first it seems that they are from opposite worlds, but their love for dance brings them together. Kareena quickly realizes she must rediscover the essence of dance, poetry and meditation and the meaning of true love. For this discovery, she must leave behind both Bollywood and the world she knows. It is in these travels that the story of Taj Express unfolds.

Audience members are encouraged to come as early as 6:45 p.m. to Fisher Auditorium for a Valentine’s Day Mocktail Event. Several student organizations, led by The Pulse, will offer up free samples of nonalcoholic beverages with Valentine’s Day being the theme. Before the show, theater goers will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite drinks in various categories and prizes will be awarded immediately after the performance.

Tickets are available online at IUPTickets.com or the Lively Arts’ website (iup.edu/LivelyArts). Tickets can also be purchased at the Hadley Union Building ticket office on the IUP campus or by calling the HUB ticket office at (724) 357-1313. Any seats remaining will be sold at the door starting one hour prior to the performance.

Tickets are priced at $40 for regular admission, $34 for seniors and groups and $18 for students and children.

For more information on this and other events within the Lively Arts, call (724) 357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu.