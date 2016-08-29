Tax deadline approaches in White
White Township tax collector Jeff Mack reminds township property owners and residents that the deadline for paying 2016 county real estate taxes and county per capita taxes at discount is Wednesday.
Payments made after Wednesday will be due at the face amount until Oct. 31. Also, property owners in White Township who choose to pay the school real estate taxes on the installment basis must make the first payment by Wednesday.
His office will be open every weekday to accept payments. Those paying by mail desiring a receipt should include both halves of the tax bill as well as a stamped envelope.