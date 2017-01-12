Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Teddy Bear Fund Drive receives donation

on January 12, 2017 10:49 AM
PrintComments() Email
Pictured, from left, are Mark Bertig, general manager at Renda Broadcasting and chairman of the fund drive; Bill Uhlig, external affairs manager, First Energy; Heather Reed, executive director of Indiana Healthcare Foundation; and John Ashurst, pediatrics unit manager at Indiana Regional Medical Center. (Submitted photo)
Click photo for gallery

First Energy Foundation recently made a donation of $3,000 to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive, which will benefit children in the pediatrics department at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Pictured, from left, are Mark Bertig, general manager at Renda Broadcasting and chairman of the fund drive; Bill Uhlig, external affairs manager, First Energy; Heather Reed, executive director of Indiana Healthcare Foundation; and John Ashurst, pediatrics unit manager at Indiana Regional Medical Center.  (Submitted photo)

Next Article
Senior high students to teach tech workshops
January 12, 2017 10:48 AM
Senior high students to teach tech workshops
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.