Teddy Bear Fund Drive receives donation

First Energy Foundation recently made a donation of $3,000 to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive, which will benefit children in the pediatrics department at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Pictured, from left, are Mark Bertig, general manager at Renda Broadcasting and chairman of the fund drive; Bill Uhlig, external affairs manager, First Energy; Heather Reed, executive director of Indiana Healthcare Foundation; and John Ashurst, pediatrics unit manager at Indiana Regional Medical Center. (Submitted photo)