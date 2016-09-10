'Texting Thru Cancer': Inflammatory breast cancer -- 'No lump required'

I received the following email and share it here because of the valuable information it provides. In addition to leading a foundation dedicated to educating the public and working for an end to inflammatory breast cancer, Ginny Mason is a fiber artist who studied briefly at IUP, the wife of a pastor, a mother and grandmother — Jan Woodard

Hello, Jan,

I appreciated reading your article in The Indiana Gazette. Your words “Know your own body, it could save your life” couldn’t be truer. It is essential that women pay attention to their bodies and know what is “normal” for them. We each know our own body better than anyone else, certainly better than our doctor!

When I noticed changes in the look and texture of the skin of one breast, I tried to ignore it. I was 40 years old and figured it was probably some pre-menopausal thing. Then I realized I’d been having sharp, shooting pains in the same breast.

As I got out of the shower one morning my husband said, “your breast looks sick” and questioned why I hadn’t been to the doctor. A visit to my family doctor got me a mammogram and an “all clear” from the radiologist in spite of the visible symptoms I had.

It took me four months to get a diagnosis of inflammatory breast cancer and then I was told I had 12-18 months to live. Well, I fooled them and in spite of that dismal prognosis, I’m still here!

That was March 1994. As a result, I joined forces in 1999 with a gentleman who’d lost his wife to IBC and we started a nonprofit focused on research and education of inflammatory breast cancer (IBC).

We’ve never had a walk-in office and are still a small, focused group. However we’ve been able to do a lot since we have very low overhead. Over the past 17 years we’ve been able to fund research totaling over $350,000 just from donations.

We’ve helped develop clinical trials and have provided support and education to thousands of people.

People ask me why I do this work when my cancer was “so long ago.” For me, it’s a responsibility, I need to give back for all these bonus years I never expected to have.

This certainly isn’t what I had planned, but then cancer wasn’t in that plan. I was going to become a nurse midwife but when cancer interrupted that, I began to have opportunities to speak out about breast cancer and that was the start of my advocacy journey.

Thanks so much for mentioning inflammatory breast cancer in your article. In spite of all our efforts people still don’t know that mammograms don’t pick up all cancers. We stress that the most important thing you can do is look in the mirror, look at your breasts, look under the breast and notice changes.

We all have changes from time to time (often hormonal), but if those changes don’t go away in two weeks, it’s time to see someone. The symptoms of IBC are sneaky and we tend to be younger women, so it’s all the more important to educate people about the disease. The nurse practitioner in your story gave good advice!

I’m blessed to have good care at the Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. I wish you well as you continue on this cancer journey. Not what any of us would choose, but we can choose how we use it.

Looks like you’re providing important education and reaching a lot of people.

Having been diagnosed at 41, I never expected to have all these bonus years. I can’t change what happened but I can use the experience in a way that might help someone else.

When my daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive early stage breast cancer at 27, it further fueled my passion. Fortunately she’s doing well but she has seven daughters and I desperately want to see an end to breast cancer so none of our granddaughters have to worry about it.

Best regards,

Ginny Mason BSN, RN

Executive Director

Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Foundation

www.ibcresearch.org

“You don’t have to have a lump to have breast cancer.”