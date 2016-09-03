'Texting Thru Cancer': Know your own body -- it could save your life

I came across this note in my Bible: “Found lump on breast,” dated 6.13.93.

No worries. It was a cyst, which my doctor drained. The lab report came back “benign.”

I never regularly examined my breasts, but late last winter I felt something like a hard, dry pea below my left armpit. Something that was not supposed to be there.

It was a tiny thing and by then I’d had several cysts. I ignored it. When I felt it again, I scribbled myself a note, “mammogram,” and put it on my nightstand. I kept putting it off until the ink faded with water stains.

One spring night I felt that tiny knot once more, lying in the dark. Many restless hours later I walked into the hospital and had a self-referred mammogram.

Know your own body.

Me, following a biopsy in April: “They found cancer cells ...”

Friend: “I’m very sorry you have to trudge through this, Jan. Consider yourself hugged and very much loved.”

From the beginning I knew I wouldn’t go through breast cancer alone, but didn’t know much else.

I thought I had no family history of the disease. (Eighty percent of women diagnosed with it don’t, either.) Later, I heard from a cousin who was successfully treated for an early diagnosis a few years ago.

Most of us know zilch about breast cancer until it matters personally. I didn’t know the risk increases after menopause. I didn’t know there are many types and not all involve lumps. With inflammatory breast cancer, for instance, a breast may be hot, red and swollen.

Breastcancer.org states that while the American Cancer Society says self-exams are optional, “About 20 percent of the time, breast cancers are found by physical examination rather than by mammography. We recommend all women routinely perform breast self-exams.”

Twenty percent. Many women find them early, when there’s lots of hope. Since my diagnosis, four friends discovered lumps. Two are cancer, two are not, which means two women underwent unnecessary testing. But were those tests worth it for the two who tested positive? You bet.

Know your own body.

Some women feel awkward examining themselves, but if you know what normal feels like, you’ll know when something doesn’t feel right.

Check under your arms too, the spot where I found that pea-sized tumor. A doctor who struggled to feel it said incredulously, “You found that on your own? Good for you!”

Examine yourself monthly, for the rest of your life. I know I will. Find five steps at http://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/testing/types/self_exam/bse_steps.

Donna McKelvey, nurse practitioner at our hospital’s Imaging Center, says women also should watch for visual changes in their breasts. Look in a mirror, hold up your arms and inspect your nipples and skin for changes like dimpling. Size, by the way, has nothing to do with cancer risk.

Know your own body.

A mammogram, while important, is an imperfect tool. Do more than passively assume a machine will report everything needed to remain healthy.

My 2014 mammogram reported I had “dense breasts,” which makes it harder to catch abnormalities.

Since then I’ve read women with dense breasts can be six times more likely to develop the disease. One website suggests women with this condition request a follow-up ultrasound.

I decided to skip a mammogram in 2015, figuring they couldn’t see much and I wanted to avoid the exposure to radiation. Would a few months have made a difference in my diagnosis? Could I have avoided chemotherapy and radiation?

I’ll never know.

Perhaps someone reads something here that saves a family from losing a loved one to breast cancer.

Perhaps that family is yours. Be assured, others care!

There may be mountains to climb, but prayers lighten our burdens.

Me, in late August: “At the cancer center, getting my last major dose of chemo. In three weeks I’ll begin 12 weekly injections of Taxol, which is easier to take. Let’s do this!”

Friend: “Praying at this moment! God, direct the medication precisely where it needs to go. Shield Jan’s body from side effects, and give her your perfect peace.”

About that note written in my Bible 23 years ago — it was beside this verse: “He binds up the brokenhearted and heals their wounds” (Ps. 147:3, NIV). God, who has our wholeness at heart, entrusts us to shoulder a part in our own well-being.

The better you know your body, the more likely you’ll enjoy healthy years to come. Those diagnosed early with breast cancer, like myself, can count on a long, good life ahead, too.

All will be well.