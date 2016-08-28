The week in review, Aug. 21 - 27, 2016

Here is a look at the top stories of local interest published in The Indiana Gazette during the week of Aug. 21-27.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Aaron Seidel, a 30-year-old student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was compelled to act when he learned about the extent of the terrorist group Boko Haram’s atrocities in Nigeria.

Specifically, he has honed in on the persecution of teachers and the education system there. In response, he has now collected nearly 50,000 books to send to Nigeria to give back some of the knowledge taken from the people.

Seidel is an environmental science and applied mathematics double major. It was at a class in the Cook Honors College in the spring that he first learned about Boko Haram. For him, books are personal. They provided him understanding and opportunity.

Seidel had to start a nonprofit, Books for Hope, to deal with the approximate $25,000 it’s going to take to get the books across the ocean. He also had to find someone to accept and distribute the books. Fortunately, he has found an ally in the group Books for Africa, which has agreed to oversee shipping and lend their contacts. Books for Hope is in need of monetary donations to defray the costs of shipping and storage. Those wishing to donate can do so at his GoFundMe account: www.go fundme.com/2bst5arg.

Monday, Aug. 22

The 154th Indiana County Fair will begin on Saturday in Mack Park, White Township, where organizers said entertainment and education again will be the main emphasis.

Animals will be in the spotlight, as will music, rides, food and games. At tonight’s inspirational Harvest Home Festival in front of the grandstand, Matt Cox, executive director of the Miracle Mountain Ranch, will share life lessons and the Gospel from horseback with the help of a longhorn steer. Among the fair’s new attractions this year will be the “Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind” big cat show and NoJoe’s Beast Riders, with motorcyclists spinning around — and sometimes upside-down — inside a steel globe.

Admission prices to the fair will remain the same — $8 after 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and after 10 a.m. Sept. 3 — and that includes a ride pass and grandstand admission. Entrance to the fairgrounds is free on the opening Saturday and Sunday. New this year is a $20 “walk around” gate pass. It provides admission only — no rides or grandstand shows — for all eight days of the fair. Parking is free.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

The Indiana Area school board may decide as early as Sept. 12 on the future configuration of the district’s elementary schools, with options for closing century-old Horace Mann Elementary and building a $25 million replacement for Ben Franklin Elementary under consideration.

The status of the four elementary buildings has been under almost perpetual discussion for years, and the talk became more intense earlier this year when an ad hoc committee of board and community members was tasked with recommending the best choice for delivering education for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

The discussion became more urgent in the spring when the state reactivated the long-idle PlanCon school construction reimbursement program, which would tentatively offer $2.5 billion of reimbursement to spark at least $12.5 billion of school improvement projects across the state. The district met a mid-May deadline to submit project ideas, including expansion and renovation of East Pike Elementary and Eisenhower Elementary and new school on Ben Franklin Road, to qualify for PlanCon funding. All have been ruled eligible.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

The Blairsville and Surrounding Communities Support Group Against Drugs will hold its second Indiana County Overdose Awareness Vigil on Aug. 31 at the Homer City Fire Hall. The event is aimed at continuing the group’s quest to educate the public about drug addiction and drug overdose. The program for the vigil includes a video, featuring photo submissions from the loved ones of those lost to drug addiction.

There will also be a balloon release in honor of lives lost. Speaking at the event will be Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Homer City Police Chief Louis Sacco and a family member of someone lost to an overdose.

The program begins at 6 p.m. with entertainment, refreshments and a basket raffle. The video, balloon release and speakers begin at 7.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Indiana County is getting another chance to land a Challenger Learning Center, one of the franchised facilities that promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills through space exploration themes. Starting about four years ago, a Challenger Learning Center was proposed for the campus of the Indiana County Technology Center, but that effort stalled. Now, one may land on the grounds of the ARIN IU-28 headquarters along Route 422 in White Township.

On the recommendation of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the Indiana County commissioners Wednesday agreed to submit a full grant application to the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for $3,365,000 to cover eligible costs associated with the development of a 16,000-square-foot facility at the ARIN-IU headquarters.

If the grant is awarded and the learning center is built there, it would be the only Challenger Learning Center in Pennsylvania. Byron Stauffer, executive director of the county’s planning and development office, said Wednesday that under the new proposal, ARIN would lease land to Challenger, which would own the building there.

Friday, Aug. 26

A fire gutted a rental house at 335 Philadelphia St., Indiana, just after 6 a.m. today.

The first emergency responders arriving there found flames and dark smoke pouring from windows and the roof. No injuries were reported.

Indiana firefighters poured water into the burning house through windows and the door on the front porch, and down through the roof using the department’s aerial ladder truck, capable of delivering 1,000 gallons of water per minute. The flames were knocked down by about 6:45 a.m. Neighbors said the resident, identified as Kenneth Voorhies, was believed to have been away from the home this morning and in Shelocta. Jim Hogan, owner of the house, watched as volunteers fought the flames.

A state police fire marshal and Indiana Borough police detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Speakers at Indiana University of Pennsylvania opened up the new school year Friday morning at Fisher Auditorium as students continue their yearly migration to the main and branch campuses for the fall semester.

Though the ending university-themed song performed by faculty and students drew good laughs, the speakers had serious messages for the university community.

Provost Timothy Moerland touted the economic benefits IUP brings to the Indiana area in the face of what he said was a conversation in the community that has been focusing on the negatives.

He acknowledged that no one likes some of the bad student behavior and that sometimes the community incurs financial costs. However, he asked that people remember the positives, and that includes a great yearly boon to the local economy.

Dr. Nadene L’Amoreaux serves as a professor in the Department of Counseling and as the IUP chapter president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties. Speaking on behalf of the latter organization, she faulted the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the commonwealth for inadequate funding for education and perpetuating “erroneous beliefs” about faculty at the 14 state system schools. APSCUF has been without a contract for 424 days. On Thursday, a strike authorization vote was scheduled for Sept. 7 to 9.

IUP President Michael Driscoll said the university has made progress by reaching across artificial divisional lines and working together.

He spoke about diversity and inclusion.

