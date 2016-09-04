The week in review, Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, 2016

Here is a look at the top stories of local interest published in The Indiana Gazette during the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

The 81st annual Ox Hill Agricultural Fair runs this week at the Ox Hill Fairgrounds along Route 85 in South Mahoning Township between Home and Plumville.

Admission remains $5 per person, the same cost as in past years. The admission fee covers parking, rides, shows and events. Doug Marshall, president of the fair, said that a major highlight this year could be the live honeybee exhibit, along with displays of farm and garden tractors.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

Lightning is believed responsible for a fire late Sunday night that destroyed a two-car wood garage with an attached workshop at McQuaide Auto Body and Repair along Cemetery Road in Conemaugh Township.

Rick Bouch, chief of the Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department, said McQuaide family members heard a loud crash a few minutes before midnight during “a major electrical storm.” Bouch said the garage and shop and at least one vehicle in the garage were destroyed by the resulting fire. Other vehicles outside were damaged but it appeared there was no significant damage to a nearby house, he added. No one was hurt. Officials did not have an estimate of damage.

TUESDAY, AUG. 30

Members of the Blairsville Municipal Authority met for a special meeting Monday to appoint to the board an interim leader following the resignation of executive director Ronald Hood. Tim Evans, the borough’s manager, was appointed as the interim director at a salary of $30,000 annually.

The appointment comes days after the resignation of Hood, who said in a letter to the board dated Aug. 24 that he was resigning for “personal reasons.” Hood’s resignation was effective immediately. He had served on the board for 12 years. The authority will advertise for a permanent replacement.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

An Erie man was given a suspended jail term Monday after admitting to his part in the reported robbery and abduction of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student just before the spring semester in Indiana.

Jamanji Beasley, of Erie, was given six months to two years minus one day in the Indiana County Jail and was promptly placed on parole at a hearing before Judge Thomas Bianco. Beasley, 20, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of robbery, acknowledging that he and an accomplice, Adrian Thrower, had ransacked Reginald Oakes’ off-campus apartment early Jan. 28. Eight other related charges had been set aside from prosecution.

Oakes told investigators that Beasley and Thrower visited his apartment with some mutual friends, then stayed behind and robbed him at gunpoint after their friends left. Beasley and Thrower loaded valuables from the apartment into Oakes’ car then forced him to ride with them to Erie, where Oakes was left with a third man in an apartment and called the police, according to reports. In a similar plea agreement with prosecutors, Thrower pleaded guilty to third-degree felony robbery and was given the same minimum six-month jail term.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Now in its infancy, the Food Co-op of Indiana hopes to increase access to fresh, local food for area residents while supporting farmers and gardeners by providing them an outlet to sell their produce. The co-op formed in 2015 when Giant Eagle Express in Indiana closed. Its first official meeting was held June 30, 2015, and at the time, the organization had its eye on the vacant space for a community-owned grocery facility.

To kick off membership of the organization, the current team will hold a two-week event at Gatti Pharmacy starting Wednesday. During the two-week event, the steering committee hopes to begin to create relationships with local food vendors and raise awareness of the organization’s mission. The event will also be used as a way to recruit volunteers, Howard said. For more information about the Food Co-op of Indiana or to become a member, visit indianafoodcoop.wordpress.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

After years of stalled labor negotiations, the teachers at Penns Manor Area School District have a new contract that will take them to 2019. The school board of directors Thursday night approved a tentative agreement that was passed by the Penns Manor Education Association on Aug. 26. It includes major changes to early retirement incentives, health care and the salary scale, according to representatives from both sides of the table, who released some details Thursday night after a special board voting meeting.

The teachers had been working under an expired collective bargaining agreement for about three years. At this point, it’s a done deal as far as the negotiators are concerned.

The final language is being vetted by lawyers for both sides, but the general agreement of concessions is in place, according to Robert Packer, school board president.

The contract has significant changes in compensation packages for teachers.

A restructured salary scale will bring the starting salary down from about $51,000 to $40,000 by adding an instructional 1 position. Packer said this will also serve to slow salary growth at the top of the scale. Instead of a preferred provider organization health care plan, the teachers will be working under a high-deductible plan through Highmark where the district will provide 75 percent of the IRS minimum contribution to a health savings account and the teachers will contribute 25 percent.

Under the previous contract, the teachers did not contribute to health care.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after an early-morning shooting at Carriage House in Indiana Borough, according to borough police.

Officers said multiple agencies were called to respond to Carriage House, 1300 Oakland Ave., to investigate a shooting at 2:05 a.m. Police said they located one gunshot victim, who was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center and flown to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital by medical helicopter.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was released following treatment and refused to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

State police, Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police, Homer City police and Blairsville police assisted at the scene.

