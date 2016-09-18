The week in review, Sept. 11 - 17

Here is a look at the top stories of local interest published in The Indiana Gazette during the week of Sept. 11-17.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

The area marked the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Among other activities, an observance was held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to remember the events of that day, firefighters from across the county climbed the stairs at the fire academy in Center Township to honor their fallen colleagues, and the Indiana-Armstrong Patriots held a dinner that featured a guest speaker from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student was identified as the driver killed early Saturday in a collision at South Sixth and Washington streets, the Indiana County coroner’s office reported. Mason Taylor Cunningham, 20, of Punxsutawney, died of blunt force injuries at the scene of the accident, according to Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.

A westbound car driven by Cunningham ran through a stop sign at about 3:38 a.m. and crossed in front of a northbound tractor-trailer, driven by James Linkenhoker, of Hagerstown, Md., Indiana Borough police reported. After the impact, the vehicles ran off the road and heavily damaged a stone wall at the former Indiana National Guard armory, the home of the Indiana County Historical Society Museum, library and veterans memorial.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

The Indiana Area School District board voted Monday to shutter two aging elementary schools in Indiana Borough and move to a two-school design for students in kindergarten through fifth grade after hearing last-minute pleas from district residents to maintain the traditional neighborhood schools.

The consolidation of the schools is expected to include construction of a new, larger building to replace Ben Franklin Elementary School at a cost that could exceed $20 million.

The size of a new school and the possibility of additions to East Pike Elementary School have yet to be determined.

The board debate and vote to close Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools came before an overflow crowd of more than 60 people in the board’s conference room. Directors voted 6 to 3 to put the concept in the hands of architects to decide how Ben Franklin and East Pike in White Township should be reconfigured.

Board President Doug Steve, Vice President Diana Paccapaniccia and members John Barbor, Deborah Clawson, Robert Edwards and John Uccellini approved the motion. Directors Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Tamara Leeper and Walter Schroth were opposed.

Many district residents protested the plan for financial reasons, saying the area’s economy and recent property reassessment have put stress on individual taxpayers and the district as a whole.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

Unexpected student enrollment increases that first alarmed Indiana Area School District administrators in late summer have turned into classrooms crowded with more students than the district’s recommended numbers. To solve the issue, the school board on Monday agreed to hire four new elementary school teachers to ease the class sizes.

The new teachers would be permanent employees. The district budgeted money to pay salaries for three teachers, if needed, but the salary for the fourth would drain most of the money reserved for unexpected costs for the entire school year, according to district Superintendent Dale Kirsch.

They most likely would be assigned to teach fifth grade at Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools and first and second grades at East Pike School, Kirsch said, but because of enrollment fluctuations common at the start of the school year, that could change.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

The Grant Township supervisors are looking for support from the Indiana County commissioners in the township’s efforts to block injection wells in the township. Township supervisors Stacy Long and Jon Perry said Wednesday they would appreciate the commissioners extending a resolution passed last year opposing injection wells and enacting “something with more teeth,” something that would be more “usable in court.”

In 2014, Grant Township enacted a Community Bill of Rights ordinance drafted with assistance from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund. The ordinance prohibited Pennsylvania General Energy Company from creating an injection well in an exhausted natural gas well near East Run for the disposal of hydraulic fracking waste from natural gas and oil drilling, on the contention that such a well would be a violation of the community’s rights.

Within weeks of the ordinance being enacted, PGE sued the township in federal court. PGE claimed the township was violating the corporation’s constitutional rights and lacked the authority to ban the well. In October 2015, a federal judge stripped out parts of the township’s ordinance. But three weeks later, the residents of Grant Township reinstated those provisions by voting to enact a home rule charter.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

The Center for Rural Pennsylvania is holding a public hearing Tuesday morning in White Township to solicit testimony on confronting the state’s opioid epidemic and how it is affecting more rural counties.

Hosted by state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, the hearing will be held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. State Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania’s board of directors, said the public hearings are intended to continue to raise awareness of the health crisis of heroin addiction and fatalities, and to bring greater focus and attention to treatment and recovery services. The hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to noon, includes presentations by a number of local officials.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Memories came flooding back Friday for the one-time Army Reservists who trained at the old armory in Indiana and bonded as they prepared for war 66 years ago.

The men of Company F, 28th Division, 110th Infantry Regiment mustered again for the first time in 19 years for lunch and trading tales at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House in White Township.

Company F formed at the National Guard Armory along Wayne Avenue and finally was activated to full service the next year.

Ted Allen, Bob Kunkle, Roy Tohms, Dick Wetzel, Doyle Starry and Bill Marlin reminisced about their time in the service, their send-off from Indiana and how they wound up in Germany rather than Korea — there had been too many casualties from Pennsylvania. So instead of fighting in Korea, they were sent on a peacekeeping mission to Europe.