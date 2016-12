Readers voted this shot by Gazette photographer Jamie Empfield as the best photo of an online gallery of some of her best work from 2016.

In the photo, Johnathan Good, Jaylin Robertson, John Elick, Austin Leamer and Quinton Brooks cheered on the Red Dragons from the end zone after the team scored a touchdown.

Says Empfield: “Sometimes you find the best photos happening around you instead of what you may be focused on.”