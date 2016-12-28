Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

THE YEAR'S BEST PHOTOS: James J. Nestor

by on December 28, 2016 10:56 AM
PrintComments() Email
Pictured is Olympic qualifier David Houser, who looked through the sight of his compound bow at his home in Willet.
Click photo for gallery

Readers voted this shot by the Gazette photographer James J. Nestor as the best photo of an online gallery of some of his best work from 2016.

Pictured is Olympic qualifier David Houser, who looked through the sight of his compound bow at his home in Willet.

Note: This photo was taken by a remote-controlled GoPro camera set to a quick-exposure speed to capture the moment. No standards of archery safety were violated.

 

More of the year's best photos:

Kayla Grube

Teri Enciso

Jamie Empfield



James J. Nestor is a photographer for The Indiana Gazette.
Next Article
Photos of the Week
December 28, 2016 10:54 AM
by TERI ENCISO by BRUCE SISKAWICZ
Photos of the Week
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.