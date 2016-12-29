THE YEAR'S BEST PHOTOS: Tom Peel
This image shot by the Gazette’s chief photographer, Tom Peel, of a full moon over the old Indiana County Courthouse was selected as the best photo in an online gallery of some of his best work from 2016.
Indiana, PA - Indiana County
This image shot by the Gazette’s chief photographer, Tom Peel, of a full moon over the old Indiana County Courthouse was selected as the best photo in an online gallery of some of his best work from 2016.
Death claimed transcendent political figures in 2016, including Cuba’s revolutionary leader and Thailand’s longtime king, but also took away royals of a different sort: kings of pop music, from Prince and David Bowie to George Michael.
Embracing Soviet-style communism, Fidel Castro, who died in November, overcame imprisonment and exile to become leader of Cuba and defy the power of th