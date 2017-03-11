Tibetan Buddhist teacher to present lectures, special events

Visiting Tibetan Buddhist teacher Lama Karma Drodhul will present a series of lectures on techniques from Tibetan Buddhism for generating healing and compassion for oneself and one’s community March 24 to 26 at the Karma Thegsum Choling (KTC) Buddhist center, 655 Church St., Suite E324 on the third floor of the R&P Building, Indiana.

This is Lama Drodhul’s first visit to the Indiana community.

He is a resident teacher at Karma Triyana Dharmachakra, one of the main Tibetan monasteries in the U.S. and the North American seat of His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, head of the 900-year-old Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism.

Lama Karma Drudul is also principal attendant and assistant to Khenpo Karthar Rinpoche, the abbot of KTD.

He became a monk when he was 9 years old and at 20 received both getsul (intermediate) and gelong (full) ordination from Khenchen Thrangu Rinpoche.

Lama Karma excelled in all aspects of dharma study and completed his education in five years. Thrangu Rinpoche sent him to the U.S. to deepen his understanding of the dharma under the tutelage of Khenpo Karthar Rinpoche.

In March 2004, Lama Karma completed his first, and in February 2008 his second, traditional three-year, three-month retreat under Khenpo Karthar Rinpoche at Karme Ling Retreat Center. He now is the Drubpon (retreat master) at Karme Ling.

He travels to different centers to teach and is the author of “Amrita of Eloquence: A Biography of Khenpo Karthar Rinpoche.”

He will begin the weekend seminar with a public talk on Healing During Tough Times at 7 p.m. March 24.

He will present further sessions on Healing in Tough Times through Compassion, Wisdom and Meditation from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 4 p.m. March 25 and 26.

Lunch will be provided March 25 between the morning and afternoon sessions.

In addition he will provide the Refuge Vow and Medicine Buddha Empowerment ceremonies at 7 p.m. March 25.

Refuge is a prerequisite for the empowerment. Refuge is a first step on the Buddhist path.

The ceremony of the Medicine Buddha empowerment is given as a blessing and invokes the Medicine Buddha who is the embodiment of limitless healing and compassion.

All lectures are open to the public.

Donations will be accepted at the door. Suggested donations: $10 per session or $5 per session with an I-card.

For more information, visit www.indianacountyktc.org or call (724) 762-0687.

PHOTO: Lama Karma Drodhul will visit the Karma Thegsum Choling Buddhist center March 24-26. (Submitted photo)