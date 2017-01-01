Top stories of 2016 on The Indiana Gazette Online

These stories had the most traffic on The Indiana Gazette Online during 2016:

1. Man’s bear kill could be state record: The largest black bear taken by hunters in Pennsylvania this fall was harvested by an archery hunter Nov. 18 in Rayne Township. It weighed 740 pounds before it was field dressed. (48,019 views)

2. Three charged in double homicide: Three suspects were arrested in the shooting deaths of two men during an argument police said stemmed from a drug deal late in the night on May 10 in the Essex House Apartments complex near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. (42,627)

3. Accident on Route 286 claims three lives: Three people were killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on June 24 on Route 286 near Kent. Police said the driver of the car lost control while going through a curve and crossed over the centerline, colliding with the motorcycle, killing both drivers and the passenger on the motorcycle. (32,686)

4. Police report incidents, crowds with IUPatty’s: Indiana Borough Police Lt. William Vojtek said on the evening of March 19 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies had been running “nonstop all day” in the borough, responding to incidents related to Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s IUPatty’s Day celebrations. (28,752)

5. Police: Suicide victim found in Indiana: A 22-year-old woman from DuBois who was visiting Indiana died on Oct. 2 when she hanged herself from a wooden fence along South 13th Street, authorities said. Alarmed passers-by phoned 911 to report seeing what appeared to be a mannequin hanging on the fence, fearing it was indeed a person. (23,922)

6. Homicides fueled by drug deal gone bad, police say: Authorities took three people into custody on Oct. 27 in connection with a drug-related double homicide early that morning that occurred just outside of Clymer. (20,710)

7. One arrested, another at large in abduction of IUP student: Authorities said on Feb. 1 that an IUP student was kidnapped the week before by two acquaintances and was driven to Erie, where one of his abductors was captured while the other remains at large. (19,032)

8. Demolition to make way for ‘experimental’ Sheetz Café: The Sheetz at 768 Wayne Ave. in Indiana was closed early in 2016, but a new building sprang up in its place later in the summer — an experimental Sheetz that is now twice as big. (17,423)

9. Homer-Center student killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident: Authorities reported that a Homer-Center High School student was killed by a vehicle that hit him as he walked along a rural road in Pine Township on May 14. (17,297)

10. Crash victim identified as IUP student: An IUP student was killed early in the morning on Sept. 10 in a collision at South Sixth and Washington streets, the Indiana County coroner’s office reported. (17,215)