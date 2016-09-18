Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Town, school groups set public meetings

Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:

MONDAY

Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., McCreery Elementary School library

TUESDAY

• Blairsville Borough Council — 6 p.m., borough building

• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., municipal building

WEDNESDAY

• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Saltsburg Middle/High School

• Burrell Township Board of Supervisors — 7 p.m., township building, Black Lick

THURSDAY

Homer-Center School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., central office boardroom, elementary school

