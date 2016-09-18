Town, school groups set public meetings
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are at the following times and locations:
MONDAY
Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., McCreery Elementary School library
TUESDAY
• Blairsville Borough Council — 6 p.m., borough building
• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., municipal building
WEDNESDAY
• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Saltsburg Middle/High School
• Burrell Township Board of Supervisors — 7 p.m., township building, Black Lick
THURSDAY
Homer-Center School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., central office boardroom, elementary school