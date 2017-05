on May 21, 2017 12:49 AM

Pictured here is the interior of Camp Rest-A-While, a recreation spot that opened on July 9, 1921. This old photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.

Pictured here is the interior of Camp Rest-A-While, a recreation spot that opened on July 9, 1921.

It was along Indian Springs Road where the White Township municipal building is now located.

An 80-by-180-foot swimming pool, bathhouse, sand beach and concrete walks were added in 1923. It closed around 1942.

