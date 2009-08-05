Trail Life to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday

Trail Life Troop PA-2215 is hosting a family-friendly sweetheart spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Purchase Line United Methodist Church near Purchase Line Elementary School.

In lieu of charging for tickets, the troop is accepting donations in hopes of raising money to support various adventure opportunities for the youth members.

Trail Life, a national Christian outdoor adventure, character and leadership program, has its first troop in Indiana County, which was chartered at East Mahoning Baptist Church near Purchase Line. Troop PA-2215 was founded in 2016, following Trail Life USA’s inception in 2013. Since then, Trail Life has grown to include nearly 700 troops in 48 states with more than 26,000 boys between kindergarten and 12th grade.

In addition to adventurous activities and community service projects, Troop PA-2215 meets on Tuesdays and has a membership of nearly 40 youths and adults.

More information about Trail Life USA can be found online at www.traillifeusa.com.